Nonprofits changed by pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the nonprofit industry in the Wood River Valley in an assortment of ways. Some organizations saw a boost in income and spending, while others saw diminished staffing, spending and reduced programing.
The changes could leave a lasting mark on a key facet of the local economy, which, according to the Spur Foundation—a consulting organization in the philanthropic industry—produced more than $12 million per year before the pandemic in salaries and wages for nonprofit staff in Blaine County.
The social impacts of charitable organizations are widespread and include programming in the fields of recreation, arts, health, education and other areas.
Spur reported recently that the main areas of interest among nonprofits pertaining to professional development are marketing and communications, and fundraising, followed by diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strategic planning.
Spur surveyed 72 local nonprofits in January to gage the impacts of two years of pandemic challenges. The results show that of 40 responding organizations, 45% of them increased programming, while 40% decreased programming.
Spur would not disclose which individual nonprofit saw positive or negative changes. But, reporting over the last two years by the Idaho Mountain Express has shown that arts programming was hard hit, while some aid organizations like The Hunger Coalition and Blaine County Charitable Fund saw an increase in revenue and expenses.
At the Wood River Community YMCA, labor costs have increased “significantly,” Executive Director Jason Shearer told the Express.
“Our staffing has increased in Youth Development, and our overall annual staff total is down,” Shearer said. “The Y has taken financial risks and leaned into its mission, as our donors and volunteers sheltered us. They are committed, and they have allowed us to operate in a way that is responsive to need, but not necessarily financially sustainable. We face many unknowns, and the future is not guaranteed. That said, we are proud of our work, our commitment, our risks, and our donors and volunteers.”
Sun Valley Museum of Art Executive Director Kristin Poole said the pandemic decreased the organization’s budget.
“We had to tighten our belt and reduce staff and some of those reductions are permanent,” said Poole. She said SVMoA responded to COVID-19 early on by changing its programming to meet the needs of families and students who were at home.
“With the exception of the loss of Company of Fools [a theater company that was based at the Liberty Theater in Hailey], we are now experiencing a significant increase in programs as we return to offerings like summer concerts and in-person lectures.”
SVMoA is also kicking off new initiatives like Smart Art, an afternoon program for middle schoolers, and has seen growth in classes for Spanish speaking families and adults that were initiated during the pandemic, Poole said.
“The pandemic provided an opportunity to focus our work and to put energy into some new offerings that will reach more of the valley’s population,” she said.
According to the Spur survey, 50% of nonprofits found hiring to be challenging due to a lack of affordable housing and an increased cost of living, with some nonprofits increasing their wage and benefits package to recruit and retain employees.
Morale at 30% of nonprofits responding was “worse” than pre-pandemic, while 45% reported “better” morale.
Mountain Humane, the animal shelter and welfare organization, saw a 45% increase in services in 2021 over the previous year, including an increase in pet adoptions that reflected a national trend during the pandemic. The nonprofit also saw a 68% decrease in adoption returns, thanks to a new one-on-one consultation process. Program expenses increased 39% from 2020, with a 10% increase in administrative spending.
“More families are asking for assistance with pet food and safety boarding,” said Mountain Humane Marketing Manager Heidi Hayes.
The shelter has seen an increase in its volunteer program, an increase in foster adoptions, and a waiting list for pet trainings.
“These programs are available for pet owners who are working through financial, housing, or medical challenges that should not involve losing a beloved pet,” said Hayes.
Wood River Land Trust Executive Director Scott Boettger said the pandemic brought an influx of new residents and remote workers, which in turn brought a renewed focus on the organization’s mission to preserve land for wildlife and public access.
“Because of the growth we have seen in our ‘Zoom Town’ since the pandemic started, we have had to increase our programs, budget, and staff to do all we can to protect the crucial open space in our valley before it’s too late,” Boettger said. “It’s now or never.”
The demand for nonprofit services is expected to increase, with more than 72% of responding organizations planning for increased expenses in 2022, and 17.5% expecting a decrease in expenses. ￼
