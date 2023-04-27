Flood Map

Southern Blaine County is under a flood watch, seen here in dark green.

 Courtesy NOAA

The Wood River Valley and other parts of southern Idaho are at high risk for a flooding event due to melting snow caused by warming temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA on Wednesday issued a flood watch for the area through Tuesday afternoon. Locally, the notice covers Hailey and Bellevue. A large swath of eastern Idaho is also under the flood watch.

The agency reported that excessive runoff could cause flooding of the Big Wood River, creeks and streams, as well as other flood-prone locations, such as open fields. Precautions that should be taken include using sandbags and flood diversion tubes, NOAA stated.

Warm Springs Lodge sandbags

Sun Valley prepared the Warm Springs Lodge with sandbags on Wednesday, April 26.

