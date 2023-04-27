The Wood River Valley and other parts of southern Idaho are at high risk for a flooding event due to melting snow caused by warming temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA on Wednesday issued a flood watch for the area through Tuesday afternoon. Locally, the notice covers Hailey and Bellevue. A large swath of eastern Idaho is also under the flood watch.
The agency reported that excessive runoff could cause flooding of the Big Wood River, creeks and streams, as well as other flood-prone locations, such as open fields. Precautions that should be taken include using sandbags and flood diversion tubes, NOAA stated.
“The risk of flooding will increase each day as we head into the weekend,” the Weather Service stated.
The city of Hailey is offering sand for residents affected by flood waters on the corner of War Eagle Drive and Silver Star Drive, and the corner of Cedar Street and Silver Star Drive, the city said in a statement Tuesday.
Hailey administrators, public-safety officials and utility representatives met with residents at a town meeting Wednesday night to outline wha…
“Citizens are advised to purchase their own sandbags,” the city stated. “While sand will be replenished at these locations, it is unlikely that there will be enough sand for all concerned property owners.”
Hailey reported that the Big Wood River could rise as much as 3.8 feet in the next day or so.
There is no significant precipitation in the forecast for the next several days, but that doesn’t mean the melting snowpack won’t cause problems, officials have warned.
