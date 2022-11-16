New workforce-housing group starts to take root

The Ketchum URA’s downtown property covers about a half-acre immediately west of Main Street.

 Courtesy city of Ketchum

A new organization with the goal of providing several hundred new workforce-housing units in the Wood River Valley is starting to see results.

The nonprofit Wood River Community Housing Trust—formed by local business operatives Steve Shafran, Tim Wolff, Mark Edlen and Mary Wilson—has secured financing for the Skyview Residences, a newly constructed development in the Woodside subdivision of Hailey, and on Monday was approved by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to begin work on a 50- to 60-unit workforce housing project in downtown Ketchum.

Shafran—a former Ketchum City Council member who has worked with the high-profile financial firm Goldman Sachs and served as a financial adviser for the George W. Bush administration—said Monday that the organization is aiming to add some 500 housing residences for the so-called “missing middle,” members of the working class who provide critical services but generally earn too much money to qualify for federal housing assistance.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments