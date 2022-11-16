New workforce-housing group starts to take root

A new organization with the goal of providing several hundred new workforce-housing units in the Wood River Valley is starting to see results.
The nonprofit Wood River Community Housing Trust—formed by local business operatives Steve Shafran, Tim Wolff, Mark Edlen and Mary Wilson—has secured financing for the Skyview Residences, a newly constructed development in the Woodside subdivision of Hailey, and on Monday was approved by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to begin work on a 50- to 60-unit workforce housing project in downtown Ketchum.
Shafran—a former Ketchum City Council member who has worked with the high-profile financial firm Goldman Sachs and served as a financial adviser for the George W. Bush administration—said Monday that the organization is aiming to add some 500 housing residences for the so-called “missing middle,” members of the working class who provide critical services but generally earn too much money to qualify for federal housing assistance.
On Monday, the governing board of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency voted unanimously to enter into negotiations with the Wood River Community Housing Trust to build a mixed-use project on the URA’s property at First Street and Washington Avenue in central Ketchum. The URA intends to develop the half-block site—currently a parking lot—into a multi-level housing building with commercial space on the ground floor.
Shafran said Monday that his organization intends to finance the residential units with a new model of tax-exempt financing that will bring new momentum to addressing the workforce-housing crisis in Blaine County.
“Our goal is to own and manage 500 rental units in the next few years,” Shafran said.
On Monday, the Wood River Community Housing Trust announced that it has financed a new workforce-housing development in Hailey, the 12-unit Skyview Townhomes in the Woodside neighborhood. The project will be funded with a “hybrid” tax-exempt bond offering supported by investment from organizations that will be able to offer housing to employees.
Currently, the Wood River Community Housing Trust is partnering with St. Luke’s Wood River, the Sun Valley Community School and the Wood River Community YMCA to provide housing for their employees, but could provide housing for other Blaine County workers in the future, Shafran said.
The Ketchum URA is an independent agency. It uses so-called “tax-increment financing” to fund a variety of improvement projects in a designated urban zone. For a set number of years, as property values increase, the financing model directs the sum of increases in property taxes in the zone to the URA, instead of to other taxing agencies. The Ketchum URA will be dissolved in 2030.
Priorities of the URA include developing affordable workforce housing, supporting infrastructure improvements, creating parking lots and structures, and making other improvements that strengthen the tax base and encourage private development.
The URA board on Monday chose the new housing organization and its partner, deChase Miksis, over two other proposals to lead development of the First and Washington site.
The goal of the new nonprofit trust is to provide rental housing at below-market rents through a financing model that combines its nonprofit status with the issuance of tax-exempt bonds. The tax-free bonds are issued via the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and are sold to individuals and institutions who benefit from the tax-free interest.
The organization—which does not rely on federal subsidies—is designed to serve workers who earn between 80% and 140% of Blaine County’s area median income. Using Blaine County’s 2022 income data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, that translates to between $44,450 and $77,750 for an individual; $50,800 to $88,850 for a two-person household; and $63,450 to $111,050 for a family of four.
The new organization’s financing model plans to set rents that are 30% of the residents’ income, rather than market rental prices.
“We believe that together with our first partners—St. Luke’s, the YMCA and Community School—we have created a scalable financial structure that meaningfully addresses the decades-old workforce housing issue in our community” said Shafran.
Wolff said the Hailey project has already proven to be a success. Almita Nunnelee, chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Wood River, agreed.
“Taking care of our health-care professionals is a key element in serving the community,” she said. “We applaud their efforts to help non-profits throughout the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue.”
The Wood River Community Housing Trust is not designed to offer any financial benefit to its founders, the organization stated.
The decision Monday by the Ketchum URA board essentially gives the agency the authority to work with the Wood River Community Housing Trust on the project, the major priority for the URA.
“This is going to be a long process,” said Suzanne Frick, executive director of the URA. “This is really just the beginning.” ￼
“This is going to be a long process,”. By the time this kick in it will be to late, which it is already. Sounds good here in the paper, Ketchum get ready for a 6 story building in down town.
This has all the ingredients for success. Sharp, longtime residents at the helm. Excited to see this come together.
