Ketchum Ambulance
A group with the aim of facilitating mental health resources for Blaine County First Responders is setting up a new program in the Wood River Valley, largely thanks to donations provided by a firefighter and widow of suicide who repurposed donations for the cause.

Blaine County’s First Responder Support Team (BCFiRST) is launching this year in attempt to meet the mental health needs of the county’s emergency workers.

Engineer Kelly White lost her husband, Tom, last January. She said that she “[doesn’t] want anyone to feel the way Tom did.”

