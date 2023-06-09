A group with the aim of facilitating mental health resources for Blaine County First Responders is setting up a new program in the Wood River Valley, largely thanks to donations provided by a firefighter and widow of suicide who repurposed donations for the cause.
Blaine County’s First Responder Support Team (BCFiRST) is launching this year in attempt to meet the mental health needs of the county’s emergency workers.
Engineer Kelly White lost her husband, Tom, last January. She said that she “[doesn’t] want anyone to feel the way Tom did.”
“This has happened too many times in our Valley and too often in emergency services,” she said. “We received almost $11,000 in donations after Tom’s death, and this seemed like the perfect time and place to begin putting those funds to work.”
The board is made up of five members: Kelly White, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, Retired Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Miller, Blaine County H.R. Generalist Justin Highhouse, and Sun Valley Ski Patrol Medic Stacie Ivie.
“We’ve crafted a mission statement—’Facilitating access to wellness tools for Blaine County responders’—and enlisted a five-person board with a handful of additional interested advisory members. Beyond that, our focus, in this transition, has been to not lose credibility with our membership,” said Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief, Ron Bateman. “Protecting a culture that believes in mental wellness is critical.”
Donations can be made online at bcfirst.org. An anonymous donor has offered to match up to $10,000 in donations.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Bryan Carpita helped commission a group of police, fire, EMS and ski patrol in 2020, to formulate a plan for the board. Now, three years later, the plans are coming to fruition.
“Another challenge was keeping track of where fundraising contributions were going; local donors were vocal that their support went to help Blaine County responders,” Carpita said.
“Justin has been working hard to get a website up and running so we can accept donations,” White said. “We have a summer fundraiser in the works, and I am excited where we are heading with this.” ￼
