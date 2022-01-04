Former state Rep. Muffy Davis will be sworn in to start service on the Blaine County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 5.
County officials will conduct a virtual swearing-in ceremony, the county announced, followed by an in-person ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Hailey.
Gov. Brad Little appointed Davis to the post in early December to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Commissioner Jacob Greenberg. Greenberg submitted a letter of resignation in October stating that he would step away from the elected position at the end of 2021.
Davis, a Democrat who lives in Hailey, was in the middle of her second two-year term representing District 26 in the Idaho House of Representatives. Currently, District 26 includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties but is set to change this year to Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
In late December, Little appointed Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to serve the remainder of Davis’ term in the Legislature.
Davis will represent District 2 on the three-member commission. District 2 includes Hailey and the middle area of the Wood River Valley. She will join Commissioners Dick Fosbury and Angenie McCleary.
Greenberg was elected to a two-year term in 2020 and had one year remaining in that term when he left office. Davis will serve the remainder of Greenberg’s term, until January 2023. She will need to run in the Democratic primary in May to try to retain the seat, which will be up for election in November 2022.
Last month, Davis said she had decided earlier in 2021 that she was not going to run for a third term in the Legislature, which convenes in Boise for approximately three months every year. She said she wants to spend more time at home with her family and was looking for a new role in which she could have a significant impact on Blaine County.
Davis also said she did not feel safe in the Capitol because she believed House leadership did not take adequate actions to protect her and her colleagues from the health threat of COVID-19. Davis—who uses a wheelchair and is susceptible to respiratory illnesses—sued the Legislature and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, last winter because she believed she was being put at high risk of contracting the virus.
Davis graduated from Wood River High School and Stanford University. She is a seven-time Paralympic Games medalist in two sports—alpine skiing and cycling—and has worked as a professional speaker.
She said last month that she plans to make the development of affordable housing a top priority. She also wants to investigate whether Blaine County can do more to limit the impacts of a new power line that Idaho Power Co. plans to install along the state Highway 75 corridor, she said, and wants to review the state’s wolf-management policies for Blaine County.
Greenberg had served on the County Commission since 2012, when he was appointed to replace former County Commissioner Tom Bowman after Bowman resigned before the end of his last term. Greenberg left the County Commission to enter retirement, he said.
