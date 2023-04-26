Blaine County’s new county commissioner, Lindsay Mollineaux, officially joined fellow Commissioners Angenie McCleary and Muffy Davis on Tuesday.

The Blaine County Democrats submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill the south-county seat on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, which was vacant following the death of Commissioner Dick Fosbury on March 12.

Earlier this month, Little appointed Mollineaux to carry out the remainder of Fosbury’s term, which is set to expire at the end of 2024.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments