Blaine County’s new county commissioner, Lindsay Mollineaux, officially joined fellow Commissioners Angenie McCleary and Muffy Davis on Tuesday.
The Blaine County Democrats submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill the south-county seat on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, which was vacant following the death of Commissioner Dick Fosbury on March 12.
Earlier this month, Little appointed Mollineaux to carry out the remainder of Fosbury’s term, which is set to expire at the end of 2024.
Before running the Ketchum-based Environmental Resource Center, Mollineaux served as chief analytics officer for the city of New York and as an assistant economist at the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund. She also spent time as a farming assistant for Kraay’s Market and Garden in Bellevue.
Mollineaux grew up in the Wood River Valley and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University.
Last week, Mollineaux said she was already involved in and studying county affairs, and planned to hit the ground running once she started.
“I’ve been diving into the flood preparation meetings, as Mother Nature works on her own schedule,” she said. “Because the appointment process was so abbreviated, my focus right now is to get out into the community on a listening tour to really learn about where people are. I want to know how things are going and what’s on people’s minds.”
Mollineaux said she was learning the day-to-day requirements of the job to prepare, in order to create transparency in county government and to effectively serve Blaine County.
“Although, county government can’t do everything, there’s a lot we can do,” she said. “I’m learning that a major part of the day-to-day job is demystifying some of the county processes so that it’s easier for the public to know what kind of services they get from us, and then get the kind of services they need efficiently and competently.”
She also wants to achieve transparency through listening to the public directly, and said she was looking forward to meeting residents and addressing the myriad issues facing the county.
“My direct message to the public is that I’d love to hear from you,” she said. “If you have a group of folks who want to talk in person, I’ll come to you. When residents see me in some more of the cafes around the valley over the next few weeks with a sign that says ‘Your new commissioner, come say hello,’ come say hello. I won’t know all of the answers to your questions immediately, but let’s get to know each other and get some good work done.”
