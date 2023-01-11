A consortium of local nonprofits are asking Blaine County to take more aggressive action to help the nearly 100 residents they say are living out the winter in “substandard housing” without heat, electricity or running water.
During the Blaine County commissioner’s regular meeting Tuesday in Hailey, The Hunger Coalition, Alliance of Idaho, Blaine County School District, Blaine County Charitable Fund, Blaine County Recreation District and St. Luke’s Center for Community Health delivered a cosigned letter asking the county and other jurisdictions to declare a state of emergency, mobilize local resources, create a task force and establish a “robust communication platform” to take on the what they view as an ongoing crisis.
“Many area nonprofits have come together in recent weeks to provide short-term assistance, and in doing so, have no doubt averted medical emergencies and even fatalities,” the letter states. “But our nonprofits are not equipped to provide longer-term, systemic solutions. We are not experts in emergency housing or emergency response operations.
“Disaster and crisis management is a legitimate function of government, which is responsible for the health, safety and well-being of our communities.”
The letter comes eight days after the closure of a temporary shelter at The Community Campus in Hailey. The shelter took shape through coordination by local organizations with help from government officials and the Red Cross.
The need for the shelter arose after nearly three dozen people were pushed out of their temporary hotel-room accommodations on Dec. 27 as hotel rooms across the Wood River Valley filled for the holiday season, Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said at the time.
The hotel rooms had been funded by the county, the city of Ketchum, the Blaine County Charitable Fund, the Blaine County Housing Authority and The Hunger Coalition in response to hundreds of Peruvian families arriving in the Wood River Valley—more than 150 with children—seeking asylum in the United States.
Now, the organizations say that temporary housing answers like hotel rooms are not sustainable through the winter. On Jan. 21, 48 individuals that are being temporarily housed in the county’s hotels with lose their accommodations due to preexisting reservations, according to the letter submitted to the county.
The organizations also referenced families living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, some with young children. Living in cars, sheds and trailers, these families do not have access to basic amenities such a heat, electricity or plumbing.
On Jan. 4, the letter states, more than 100 people were being housed by case managers from The Hunger Coalition, Blaine County Charitable Fund and St. Luke’s in temporary locations, like hotel rooms and private homes.
“The nonprofit organizations who have been managing this humanitarian crisis and coordinating temporary housing efforts are reaching a breaking point,” the letter states. “We do not have adequate staff, resources, and cannot mobilize in the manner that government can and is designed to do. Eventually our funding for temporary housing will also run out.”
The letter calls for emergency declarations from Blaine County, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Carey “to send a loud and clear message to our state government as well as mobilize local resources.” It also calls for a “solution-oriented taskforce” to draft and implement safe housing policies and practices, as well as for the county government to set up a platform capable of “real-time situational reporting by community stakeholders.”
On Tuesday, Muffy Davis, chair of the Blaine County commissioners, said the board could continue discussing “possibly a resolution or proclamation” to spread awareness of the situation, but doubted it met “the true definition of a disaster.”
Blaine County Emergency Manager Chris Corwin said Gov. Brad Little would need to uphold any disaster declaration coming from the county, and such a declaration would only result in “emergency” funding for seven days.
“If you go to the [Federal Emergency Management Agency definition of “disaster”] … it is something related to people being removed from their housing, having a severe weather situation and losing their homes due to cold weather or maybe having no power in their homes,” Corwin said. “You need to have an event to pinpoint. This is typical, average weather for our region. People have come here without proper housing—[FEMA] is not going to support that.”
Corwin added that a disaster declaration would also not necessitate an appearance from the Red Cross, which facilitated homeless shelter setup training in Hailey last month.
“They told us during our training, they can’t come without a disaster declaration but can decline to come during a disaster,” he said.
In the meantime, Davis asked for all groups to continue to collaborate.
“I think right now what needs to happen is all parties need to come together in support,” Davis said. “We’ve discussed what the county can do and what it can’t. We have to look at other ways to address this, and we need everyone to come together to find these solutions. There are issues with employers held accountable, so it needs to be everyone coming to the table.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
IME certainly did their part. Great free fundraising advertisement, guys, for our local non-profits. I'm sure they'll make millions after this story.
The #1 answer to all these problems? BUS TICKETS!!!!! You can give i!!eg@ls bus tix to any Sanctuary City in the country and they will enjoy, food, shelter, education and healthcare. What a life!
Who are these people running our local non-profits anyway? I get it, that this is a GREAT opportunity for cash and relevancy. Your donor base eats these stories for lunch. The Lefties have a brain damage though to be sending you money for your made-up "crisis," but it's a free country (supposedly) and people can spend their money however they wish. Your propaganda brainwashing program continues to be a great success, aided by our local gov'ts and this IME newspaper of course. Nevermind that these failed programs are creating a great deal of suffering by keeping immigrants here and exploiting their cheap labor. Funny how the i!!eg@ls get hotel rooms over our legal local workforce who are in a housing crisis themselves. But employers have to pay real wages to those folks, and inflation is killing them, so best to kick our locals out of the county and make way for the i!!eg@ls. Good plan. Thanks for your donation.
What is happening here is a microcosm of the i!!eg@l a!i@n crisis on our border. The Dems campaign and get elected on Open Borders and so Biden takes this as a mandate to break our immigration laws. The lefty lying media keeps this narrative going in order to solicit the bleeding heart libs, and the result is a great trade in sex and human trafficking along with the booming Chinese/Big Pharma fentanyl biz. Hmmmm. I bet some of these local donations are coming from the cartels. Why not? Keeps this lucrative system running as planned.
(IME is censoring my post because of "profanity." I guess any mention of i!!eg@l a!i@ns is not considered profanity. Illustrates my point, doesn't it.)
In the winter of 2017–18, private donations totaling $30 million ($14 mil. + $16 mil.) paid for a new animal shelter to replace the existing animal shelter, and a new performing arts center to replace the existing performing arts center. They’re both wonderful places, to be sure. But in that same winter, two people died homeless in the Wood River Valley. The priorities are more than a bit mixed up. No one should go without housing (or heat, sanitation or food) in an area that’s home to such an obscene concentration of wealth — and especially not in a place where thousands of housing units sit vacant most the year.
"No one should go without housing..."?! Are you nuts?! I support shelters, so maybe you could say no one should go without a cot. But a house? A hotel room? God, I wish you people would actually stop and listen to your drivel.
As we sit in our warm homes reading this story, it seems the immediate answer is to establish a homeless shelter, and not just for one week. Our non profits and county and city leaders can discuss solutions for months, but this is our disaster now, whether it meets the definition or not. In the longer term, our county needs a place to house people who are living in dangerous situations. The Inn at Ellsworth in Hailey is on the market for $2.6 million. Perhaps a group of donors could fund the purchase with the county running it as a shelter and transitional housing. Lastly, I haven't read anything about employers coming to the table. Why not?
Well said. From this article it seems like there is no leadership at the elected levels to deal with the immigration or housing crises. If we stick our heads in the snow, maybe the problem just solves itself? Not likely. At the very least, government should be the convenor of parties who can do something about it, including employers. Our government structure in Blaine County seems ineffective in dealing with crises in general. We have the cities that work on things within their borders, and then the County Commission seems only to want to deal with things not in the cities, but won't lead on the county overall. They recently stepped away from even taking on housing as an issue, as they won't create a Housing Authority or materially contribute to the 5B Housing plan proposed by Ketchum. The can keeps getting kicked.
Winter solves our problem as far as i!!gals go. FREE BUS TIX! Gov't should not be the go-to for solving problems. You've said this before. Time to trust the free market system in some of these issues.
Why? It would showcase their legal responsibilities.
Newsflash! This is a mountain town. Open your eyes and look around you. We have winter here. It's not California or Arizona or Texas. Your plan is what? Buy a hotel so that immigrants have a place to live for free? Insanity. All you are doing is perpetuating an unsolvable problem. Maybe you should study the California situation a little more closely. Gov Gruesome and the SF Mayor are finally trying to clean up their streets and the homeless camps. How's that working out for them now? Hint: it's not. They created the problem, just as the politicians and non-profits are doing here, but it's become too big. Stop ruining our small mountain town with your insipid ideas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In