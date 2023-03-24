The Mountain Humane Board of Directors recently appointed Christine Ferguson to fill the position of executive director at the nonprofit animal shelter following the Dec. 31 retirement of Annie McCauley.
Ferguson, a former board secretary and director of the Barkin’ Thrift Store, offered to step in as interim executive director, said Mountain Humane Marketing Manager Heidi Hayes. Ferguson took a sabbatical from the board to fill the role. Now, she’ll be in the position indefinitely.
“Christine’s many years of management support for the organization [has] afforded her great insight into shelter operations and the organization’s programs and services,” Hayes said. “At the February board meeting, Christine recommended she step off the board and concentrate on the responsibilities of executive director.”
At the meeting, the board voted to appoint Ferguson.
Ferguson is from New York and studied advertising and illustration. She worked in New York City and then in California as the lead print production manager, partner and then the chief operating officer “for a global print and digital agency,” states the Mountain Humane website.
“When leaving California for the move to the Wood River Valley, Christine found that she could use her time and talent to support the Animal Shelter in Hailey,” it states. “She has served on the Board of Directors for multiple terms, but always as a loyal volunteer.”
“The goal was to provide as little disruption in management of Mountain Humane and provide the staff seamless support in their life-saving work for this great organization,” Hayes said. “There is no plan [to] search for a new executive director at this time, nor goals for rehiring.” ￼
