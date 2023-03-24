The Mountain Humane Board of Directors recently appointed Christine Ferguson to fill the position of executive director at the nonprofit animal shelter following the Dec. 31 retirement of Annie McCauley.

Ferguson, a former board secretary and director of the Barkin’ Thrift Store, offered to step in as interim executive director, said Mountain Humane Marketing Manager Heidi Hayes. Ferguson took a sabbatical from the board to fill the role. Now, she’ll be in the position indefinitely.

“Christine’s many years of management support for the organization [has] afforded her great insight into shelter operations and the organization’s programs and services,” Hayes said. “At the February board meeting, Christine recommended she step off the board and concentrate on the responsibilities of executive director.”

