With Idaho’s coronavirus stay-at-home order extended to the end of the month, some of those isolated at home continue to face mental health challenges in navigating the day-to-day anxieties and stresses amid a pandemic that has impacted the lives of everyone—children and adults.
Tammy Davis, executive director of the Crisis Hotline in Hailey, said the hotline has seen a spike in calls this month compared to this time last year. Since April 1, the bilingual support line, launched at the beginning of the month, received almost 100 calls by April 12. The regular line received 44 calls in the same time, compared to 58 calls total in the month of April last year.
The bilingual line is led by “a great team of local Hispanic leaders,” Davis said. “It really means a lot that [Spanish-speakers] are reaching out to call.”
Recently, the Crisis Hotline has teamed up with local Hispanic leader Herbert Romero’s PROJECT.O.O.L.S & PARTNERS and the Environmental Resource Center to form Neighbors Helping Neighbors-Vecinos Apoyando Vecinos, which provides family care packages that include games and activities to keep kids and their parents engaged and connected while in COVID-19 isolation. Anyone can call to receive these care packages by dialing 208-788-3596.
The hotline has also partnered with radio station 99.1 La Perrona and two local legal firms, the Star Law Office and Breen Law, to help answer questions in Spanish. The most common inquiries involve how to ask landlords or mortgage companies for relief and how to get help paying bills, including utilities. The radio station airs the program on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Last Wednesday’s broadcast received 1,857 views of the livestream version of the program on the Crisis Hotline’s Facebook page.
Davis said calls to the Crisis Hotline have stemmed from subjects such as uncertainty about how to care for someone with a fever, anxieties about how to deal with eviction notices, children as young as 10 expressing fears about being out of school and people generally wondering how to move forward when experiencing a paralyzing feeling of being overwhelmed.
“The underlining theme is fear,” Davis said.
And while she says she is excited to be able to offer help, “you can have all the training in the world, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t shake you.”
Dr. Ron Larsen, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer for Optum Idaho, a company that manages outpatient behavioral health benefits for Idaho Medicaid users, says the key to managing the daily stress and anxiety of this pandemic is to communicate, share and keep in touch with loved ones.
These past few weeks have completely changed the lifestyles of many, Larsen told the Mountain Express this week.
He said some of the biggest anxiety triggers are the barrage of news and social media posts about the coronavirus. To look past that, Larsen suggests starting the day with stretching and a morning walk. In addition, throughout the day, people should keep in touch with close friends and family members, calling, FaceTiming and taking socially distanced walks, 6 feet parallel.
While exercise and a healthy diet are the keys to any healthy lifestyle regimen, Larsen said those elements are even more important now, when there are few things that people feel they can control.
“Choose groceries wisely,” he said, by picking fresh produce, reading labels, choosing lean proteins and taking more time to cook food.
Lastly, spend time outside, breathing in fresh air and taking in sunshine. Larsen recommends “belly breathing”—breathing deeply into the belly and chest—while outside, giving the body a sense of safety and security with each breath. He said that while recognizing all your emotions during this time is important, take time for your inner life and after acknowledging your fears and anxiety, focus on positive emotions and practice gratitude, including finding three things each day to be grateful for.
Locally, the Wood River Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is providing virtual connection via Zoom. The free, peer-led group supports adults living with mental health challenges. For more information on when the group meets and other resources the organization is offering, visit nami-wrv.org.
Positive Connections is still open for phone sessions and telehealth. The Bellevue office is closed right now so you can call the Twin Falls office and get connected with a counselor from Wood River Valley. The phone number is (208) 737-9999
(208) 737-9999
