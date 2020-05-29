Last weekend, there was little sense of the typical sounds that mark Memorial Day weekend in Ketchum. There were no P-51 Mustangs or Curtis P40s flying over the town’s cemetery, like in 2017. No military vehicles in Town Square, and no live music, like last year.
Last weekend, those soldiers who died in action and those still missing were honored with little pomp, as observances were canceled to avoid large gatherings and mitigate the risk of spreading the novel virus that has altered events around the world. American flags flew at half-mast throughout the town in silent observance, and handheld versions quietly adorned markers in the graveyard to commemorate the fallen.
With ceremonies and celebrations curtailed, Memorial Day nonetheless saw the first real increase in tourist traffic in the Wood River Valley since COVID-19 prompted a countywide lockdown in March. The numbers are still down dramatically compared to the year-over-year averages, according to sources contacted for this story, but businesses in the Wood River Valley and in Stanley felt a minor but important boost out of their extended, virus-amplified spring slack season.
Scott Fortner, with Visit Sun Valley—the marketing arm for the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum—said the holiday weekend was a good opportunity for businesses to test their protocols and measures in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
This holiday weekend, which typically marks the unofficial beginning of summer, was different than last year for more reasons than just the coronavirus. Due to the low snowpack and dry spring, runoff has been light and most trails have opened sooner than normal. And, after months in quarantine, people were eager to get outside. Recreation hotspots saw an unusual spike in traffic, amplified by locals who would normally leave this time of year for an end-of-the-school-year vacation but have opted to stay in town, Fortner said.
For the most part, travelers appear to be from areas near the Wood River Valley, such as Boise and Twin Falls, or second-home owners who either never left at the end of winter or have returned to make Sun Valley their summer residence. As restrictions ease—and trepidation lessens—Fortner expects travelers to go a little farther from home.
One of the surest signs of tourist activities: Hotels in the Wood River Valley reported a slight rebound in business over Memorial Day weekend, though some will remain closed until later in the summer.
“Things are slowly improving,” said Carla Rey, general manager of the AmericInn in Hailey.
Rey said that during the tightest coronavirus lockdown period, the hotel primarily housed health care workers. Since then, it has been allowed to open its hot tub, pool and fitness center.
“People seem pleased that we have that back,” she said. “And a few Idahoans are out and about now.”
Rey said the AmericInn saw a 5 percent increase in business over the weekend compared to the week prior.
Limelight Hotel General Manager John Cernow said Memorial Day weekend exceeded his expectations.
“We had a great opening weekend,” Cernow said. “We had more than 30 rooms occupied on Saturday and Sunday. Also, there have been lots of locals enjoying the lounge and patio on the back deck.”
Cernow said he expects people to gather for live music through the weekend, while social distancing. Right now, the hotel is catering to Idahoans, with special deals for locals and state residents.
“It’s great to get out of the house and take a staycation,” he said.
The Knob Hill Inn, which opened May 16, filled half its rooms over Memorial Day weekend. The weekend coincided with the opening of the Grill at Knob Hill restaurant.
“People are happy to be out and traveling,” Knob Hill General Manager Ally Barnhardt said. “And they’re glad to live in this great town.”
While traffic has increased for some area hotels, others are remaining closed for now. The Tamarack Hotel’s recorded front desk message states that it will reopen on July 1. Hotel Ketchum’s message states that it will reopen June 4. The Kentwood is closed with no recorded opening date. None could be reached for comment.
In Bellevue, the Silver Creek Hotel saw a slight increase in business over the Memorial Day weekend, according to a manager who chose not to give his full name.
“It was busier than it has been over the last two months,” the manager said. “We have been offering a very competitive rate and so occupancy has been increasing slowly week after week.”
The Silver Creek had been primarily housing construction workers during the shutdown.
“Now,” he said, “we’re seeing more travelers.”
Most locals and visitors are still avoiding enclosed spaces, though, in favor of the great outdoors.
A weekend that began cold and rainy soon gave way to warm temperatures and sunny skies, perfect for camping.
“Across the board, it was a very busy holiday weekend—all open campgrounds were full on the forest and trails and trailheads were being utilized,” Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas said. “Everyone has a favorite campground, so the long weekends are very popular.”
Similarly, Stanley enjoyed a “pretty busy” Memorial Day weekend, Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Bosley said, with “a lot of campers coming through.”
Still, Bosley said, many of those campers opted to keep to themselves at their campsites, rather than stop into local businesses or the visitor center. Nearly all Stanley businesses have reopened, Bosley said, though the Sawtooth Hotel and Stanley Baking Co. have remained closed, “to the dismay of many 5B plates.”
Despite full campgrounds and busy roads, business in the Wood River Valley was generally down compared to past Memorial Days, according to Mike McKenna, executive director of the Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley.
“One of the issues for Wood River Valley businesses isn’t just the reduction of tourist dollars, but the loss of business from so many locals who have lost jobs or had their incomes reduced because of the pandemic,” he said. “Hopefully, the latter will start to improve as the summer progresses.”
One sector already rebounding: outdoor recreation. McKenna, who started covering the area as a fishing writer nearly a decade ago, spent the weekend on Silver Creek for the start of the general season. “It was as busy as I’ve ever seen it,” he said. Local fishing guides reported a big start to the season, McKenna said, and they’re already booked up for much of the summer. He’s also seeing a spike in interest for long-term summer rentals.
“Local fisheries and trails should be busy all season,” he said.
Both Lost River Outfitters and Sun Valley Outfitters in Ketchum reported booming business over the weekend.
“We actually doubled our best opening day of business ever,” Sun Valley Outfitters owner Bryant Dunn said. “Although I expect tourism will be down this summer, I also believe that the outdoor recreation industry will see a bump in business. From our opening weekend, it would certainly appear that people are very ready to get back out on the water and experience Mother Nature—the ultimate social distancing activity.”
Dunn said the store saw a “surprisingly” large influx of tourists this weekend, many interested in fly fishing.
“We had a strong tourist showing, a very high level of interest from nonresidents,” he said. “People are really craving getting outside after having been pent up for several weeks.”
Dunn said the increase in sales that Sun Valley Outfitters continues to see may be a side effect of customers’ apprehension of the months to come.
“I think it’s possible that some people are trying to get out while they can before a second wave of COVID-19 comes through, and are afraid that perhaps we’ll go back to where we were in March and April,” he said. “Many states that opened early are having a secondary spike in cases as we speak, after all.”
Alejandra Buitrago, Tony Evans, Emily Jones and Gretel Kauffman contributed to this story.
