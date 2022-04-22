Adam Pracna spoke matter-of-factly about his family’s impending eviction on Wednesday as he and his wife loaded belongings destined for a storage space into their SUV.
“It sucks, with rent prices being super high and the housing shortage being so bad,” he said. “We had a really hard time finding a place. But we got lucky, and found somewhere—even though it’s way too small.”
Downsizing means a storage unit for many of his family’s possessions. But, all things considered, Pracna and his family are in good shape compared to many in McHanville neighborhood’s Blue Haven and J&J Trailer Park. With evictions coming on May 31, many residents still don’t know where they are going next.
On November 31, Sun Valley-based Rock Rolling Properties, which owns the two, 1.5-acre lots located between Hospital Drive and state Highway 75 that make up the parks, notified residents that they would need to vacate on May 31. The land is being redeveloped into higher-density workforce housing, some of which will be set aside for local employees at a discounted rate.
The plot of land sits in an area long earmarked for development. While the parcels are in the unincorporated county, they’re on the main highway into Ketchum’s economic hub, as well as a bus line. They sit less than 2 miles from town, and inside a special zoning overlay from Blaine County that allows for higher-density housing development.
The northern lot is currently occupied by about a dozen mobile homes circled around J&J Trailer Park Road, while the southern lot is occupied by seven single-family homes in the Blue Haven development. In December, County Assessor Jim Williams estimated that there were “close to 56 people” living in the 20 units across both lots.
Resident Rachel Caroline, who has lived in Blue Haven since 2018, said she heard rumblings of a plan to overhaul the neighborhood a couple of years ago. She found out before the pandemic that the owner was thinking of redeveloping the land, she said, but COVID-19 pushed that out of mind.
“You aren’t looking for a place when you have a roof over your head,” she told the Express earlier this month. Despite searching since December, she has yet to find somewhere else to live.
That was the case for many residents this week, even though relocating people from Blue Haven and J&J has become an expressed focus for both Rock Rolling’s Kris Dondero and the city of Ketchum.
In its Housing Action Plan, released this week, Ketchum pledged to help relocate the 50-plus people who live in the two neighborhoods as part of efforts to prevent displacement valleywide, not just within its city limits.
Pracna told the Express that a city representative came by “a month or so ago,” to begin this process, but he had already found his new place by then, so he didn’t need the help. Ketchum officials have not said exactly what they will do to aid the transition, but did say that the city is “working to find housing solutions” with help from the Blaine County Housing Authority, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and the Blaine County Charitable Fund.
Dondero told the Express that he has taken a hands-on approach to helping residents relocate.
“I have been collaborating with other organizations around the county to find a solution for these tenants,” he said. “That is my priority right now.”
To that end, he is offering rent rebates for mobile-home tenants, many of whom own their home itself but not the land under it, which complicates moving. Dondero also said he has been in talks with The Meadows Trailer Park, located just south of McHanville on state Highway 75, about finding space for displaced mobile-home owners.
Guemecindo Reyes is one such case. He owns his RV, located in the very back of the J&J Trailer Park, but does not know where—or how—he is going to move it. When asked if he was worried with the eviction date coming soon, all he could do was shrug.
Dondero said he knows these evictions are tough, but called the workforce housing that will come on the other side a positive for the community. Project details and renderings are close to being complete, he said. If all stays according to schedule, he expects to break ground on the new complex in 2023.
Ketchum identified increased workforce housing as one of its top year-one priorities in the Housing Action Plan. Eventually, the plan aims to get 40% of Ketchum’s workers living in the city. Currently, only 7% do. The pandemic just accelerated a slew of tough trends. From 2020 to 2021, Ketchum’s number of available long-term rental properties dropped while rents skyrocketed. Open rentals dropped from nearly 300 to just above 100, while median rent for a two bedroom space jumped from just under $2,000 to more than $3,000, according to city data. The combination—low inventory, high prices—has forced many residents to take up non-traditional housing arrangements.
Rosalinda Marilles, a J&J resident, is considering one such move. She said her family is “in big trouble,” because only her husband works. Her family may end up moving into a house with another family in Hailey to make rent.
The demolition of a dated and underutilized property and subsequent construction of a high-density workforce housing is in line with the vision many local officials share for Blaine County. Pracna, the McHanville resident, knows this, and ultimately understands why the change is coming.
“These buildings are really old and need to be torn down,” he said. “If they fix this place up and make it nice like Cold Springs Crossing”—a nearby 2011 development that brought high-density housing to the area—“I’d be alright with that.”
For now, though, Pranca and his neighbors find themselves pushed to the front lines of that transition. Displaced residents will continue to search for housing up until the end of May. By then, Dondero and the city hope to have accomplished their shared goal of housing each person from the soon-to-be-defunct neighborhood.
Resident Janet Romero is finding it hard to be optimistic.
“I have four children, I am so concerned,” she said. “It’s so expensive to live here and so many people are looking. We just don’t have much time left.” ￼
