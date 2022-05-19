Incumbent Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham is on track to maintain office after defeating challenger Gretchen Stinnett in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday.
McDougall Graham, who was unanimously appointed to the post by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners earlier this year following the retirement of longtime Clerk JoLynn Drage, collected approximately 66% of the vote. Stinnett, who works as an auditor in the clerk's office, earned roughly 34%.
With that result, McDougall Graham moves on to the Nov. 8 general election. Barring an independent candidate or write-in campaign, that contest looks to be uncontested; the Republican party did not put up any candidates for county office.
McDougall Graham joins a cohort of local incumbent Democrats advancing to the general election. County commissioners Muffy Davis and Angenie McCleary, County Assessor Jim Williams, and County Treasurer John David Davidson did not face primary opponents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In