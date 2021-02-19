Blaine County Administrator Derek Voss will retire from his position in mid-April, the county announced this week, with current Administrative Services Manager Mandy Pomeroy taking his place.
The county commissioners voted unanimously to approve Pomeroy’s hiring on Tuesday. She will step into her new role on April 19.
Pomeroy has served as Blaine County’s Administrative Services Manager for five years. She has an MBA in Global Management from the University of Phoenix, a Senior Certified Professional Certificate from the Society of Human Resource Management—among other certificates—and is a Six Sigma Black Belt.
“Mandy will do a fabulous job, and this is a great opportunity for the county,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “We will be able to continue to grow as we did under Administrator Voss.”
Voss will retire on April 17.
