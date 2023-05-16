Mandatory evacuations issued in west Hailey

The evacuation order issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday covers eight properties, seen above in green, in the Della View neighborhood of Hailey.

 Graphic courtesy Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

With water from the Big Wood River seeping across War Eagle Drive in Hailey and pooling in front of sand-bagged garages Tuesday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued at 3 p.m. on Tuesday a mandatory flood evacuation order for eight properties on that road.

The order instructs those residents to leave immediately.

“You will not be allowed to return until the danger has passed,” it states.

kari@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments