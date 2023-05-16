Mandatory evacuations issued in west Hailey

With water from the Big Wood River seeping across War Eagle Drive in Hailey and pooling in front of sand-bagged garages Tuesday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued at 3 p.m. on Tuesday a mandatory flood evacuation order for eight properties on that road.
The order instructs those residents to leave immediately.
“You will not be allowed to return until the danger has passed,” it states.
A pre-evacuation notice was issued to Della View residences on W. Cedar Street, War Eagle Drive, Della Vista Drive, Triumph Drive, Red Elephant, and Silver Star between War Eagle & Cedar Street.
The Big Wood River is forecast to hover right around the 6-foot mark—moderate flood stage—at the Bullion Street gauge on Wednesday and Thursday.
As of the 12:45 p.m. reading Tuesday, the river was at 5.5 feet. Flood stage is 5 feet.
“Over 6 feet is a lot of water,” Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin told Blaine County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.
On Tuesday morning, Corwin said he didn’t anticipate major issues for anyone outside of the Della View and a small portion of the Gimlet neighborhoods.
For those areas most likely to be impacted, Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge encouraged preparation efforts if they are not already in place.
There is sand available at the corner of War Eagle and Silver Star drives and the corner of Cedar and Silver Star drives. Residents are asked to purchase their own bags.
For everyone else, Baledge said, “Don’t drive through flood water. Don’t walk through flood water. Some of the water on War Eagle is getting swift. This is not a good time of year to go walking around. When the water covers the road, you don’t know where the ditches are. If you don’t have to be on that road, don’t be there.”
Corwin also emphasized the valuable role the public can play in monitoring any erosion or other damage to the riverbank.
“You never know what is going to happen,” he said, whether a rock pops out in one place or a bank erodes in another.
The Sheriff’s Office monitors potential trouble spots during their regular patrol, Corwin said, but the more people (safely) keeping an eye out for damage caused by the high water the better.
Corwin said people can report concerns to him at 208-788-5508, or to Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt at 208-788-5570.
On Friday, May 19, the river is forecast to climb above the 6-foot mark, peaking around May 23 between 6.5 and 7 feet. The most recent projection then dips down slightly on May 25 to about 6.5 feet, before potentially rising again on May 26.
Temperature forecasts last week indicating 80 degrees Fahrenheit around May 20 have decreased slightly to a high around 76 to 78 F.
On May 24, the river graph tracks just under the historic maximum of 7 feet, noted Corwin.
“It looks like we will have a pretty interesting peak next week,” Corwin said, especially given the river forecast’s undulations in height.
“You might have a busy weekend,” Corwin told the commissioners, “so don’t make any plans.” ￼
