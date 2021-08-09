Officials issued a public health advisory for Magic Reservoir in response to a confirmed toxic algal bloom, the South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday.
The bloom was first investigated by DEQ staff after a family reported that they had been swimming in the reservoir and all developed skin rashes. A screening test for microcystins—a common type of toxic, naturally-occurring cyanobacteria—came back positive.
Algal blooms can present a serious health threat to people and animals alike, according to the DEQ. Toxin exposure primarily occurs from ingesting the cyanobacteria and the water they live in, but can also occurs with skin contact
Harmful algal blooms vary in appearance. They can resemble “bright green water or pea soup, pollen, grass clippings, spilled paint, mats, green or blue-green foam, or dense surface scum,” according to the DEQ, and often give off a foul odor. Cyanotoxins can remain in the water even after a visible bloom subsides, the department said.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure in pets and people include skin irritation, upset stomach, allergic reaction, and neurotoxic effects, including trouble breathing.
In a Monday statement, the Health District urged the public to avoid swimming in the reservoir and walking dogs along its perimeter. Pets and livestock should not be allowed to eat the dried algae on the banks of the reservoir and should be always kept away from the water, it said.
Any fish caught from the reservoir should have “all fat, skin and organs” removed before cooking, the Health District said. Anglers should thoroughly wash their hands after handing fish they catch.
The district added that water from the reservoir should not be consumed, as boiling water does not remove the toxins.
“[Algal blooms] are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall,” the Health District stated. “You can help by reporting suspicious-looking water to DEQ by phone, email or with the BloomWatch app.”
Algal blooms can also be reported online at www.deq.idaho.gov/about-us/contact-us/report-an-environmental-concern/.
