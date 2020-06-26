As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho and neighboring states continues to rise, Blaine County officials and some local mayors have begun to discuss the possibility of requiring people to wear face masks in certain public settings.
An ordinance mandating mask use has not officially come before the county commissioners or any local city councils, but there is support for such an ordinance among the commissioners. The mayors of Ketchum and Bellevue, who are in talks with the county, have indicated that they may be open to the idea as well.
The commissioners are expected to discuss the matter at their regular meeting next week, though no decision will be made at that time.
“For me, I think there’s more and more scientific evidence that this is a preventive measure we can take,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said in an interview. “It isn’t costly to wear a mask and it’s a way that, hopefully, we could really improve the health outcomes for our community while keeping the economy going.”
Commissioner Dick Fosbury and Commissioner Jacob Greenberg told the Idaho Mountain Express that they would also be in favor of some sort of face-covering requirement.
“The spike of new infections in the state of Idaho is worse than last April, and masking is a key part of mitigating the spread of this disease,” Fosbury said. “I wear my mask whenever I am indoors out in the public to protect my family and our community—it’s easy to do.”
Such an ordinance “would help support the efforts of our businesses and keep us all safe,” Greenberg said. “[Masks have] proven to be the most effective tool in keeping the transmission level down. If we want to safely stay open, we have to act safely.”
While Blaine County hasn’t seen a drastic spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, nearby counties including Twin Falls, Cassia and Ada have. There were 22 new cases reported in Twin Falls County this week as of Thursday morning, 26 in Cassia County and 293 in Ada County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Idaho to 4,465.
“I think a number of people here are wearing [masks] but I think there can always be improvement,” McCleary said. “And as we see more and more visitors coming into the area, I think it’ll be that much more important.”
Seven counties in Oregon have implemented some sort of mask mandate, and Californians statewide are required to wear face coverings in certain public settings. Gov. Brad Little said in a press conference Thursday that it’s unlikely Idaho would implement a statewide mask requirement, noting that nine counties in the state have yet to report a confirmed case of the virus.
“You could do something, but the compliance would be terrible,” Little told reporters, noting that the number of people wearing masks in Idaho has “gone up astronomically” in recent months without a mandate. “We’ve got a way to go, but mandatory masks don’t make sense for a lot of Idaho.”
While a Blaine County ordinance hasn’t been drafted, it would likely incorporate elements of similar laws in California and elsewhere, McCleary said. She said she expects a local ordinance, if one is drafted, to include exemptions for people in certain social settings, such as restaurants. The order would likely also exempt people unable to wear a mask due to health conditions and very young children. Masks would not be required outdoors as long as social distancing is possible.
A mask requirement at the county level would only apply to unincorporated parts of the county, however, rendering such an ordinance largely useless unless local cities take similar measures. McCleary said Wednesday that she had spoken with the mayors of Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue about the idea.
The city of Ketchum “will consider all options,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw told the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday, adding that the city will continue to advocate for mask-wearing through signs, posters and other forms of communication.
“I am trying to encourage kindness, awareness, thoughtfulness and empathy,” Bradshaw said. “That is what will get us through this more than anything else.”
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said city leaders would assess the matter after a meeting with McCleary on Friday and potentially discuss it at the next City Council meeting in July.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(18) comments
Would love to see a lawsuit against the princess and her ordinances !
Hispanics dont wear masks and trumpies dont wear masks
This isn't a political issue! This is a serious medical issue. Those who think that a requirement to wear a mask in public enclosed spaces is a freedom issue haven't given the idea enough thought. We've given up a lot to get to a point where we were a couple of weeks ago: no new cases for several days. Now the out-of-town visitors are arriving, and they don't feel the need to slow or stop the spread. the numbers of new cases are rising again. There are many among us who are immune compromised, or have other health issues that make getting this virus a deadly proposition. There are those who have no symptoms, but who have active virus and can spread it. It's just a matter of thoughtfulness. This, too, will pass sooner if everyone will wear a mask in a public indoor place while the numbers are going up.
Stay home then and hide under your bed.
The county could pass a "mandatory mask" ordinance to give cover to those businesses that want customers to wear masks but don't have the courage to say so. Grocery stores and post offices come to mind. No longer just a "request" or "suggestion". "County ordinance requires it" can cover everyone.
Put that together with the editorial saying masks should be supplied to every person without one (purchased with LOT money) - and have an employee stationed at the entrance of each business with masks to hand out. Costco does it, very effectively - friendly, but firm
Make it about respecting everyone else, not just protecting yourself.
The county would do nothing but raise a huge fuss if they make this mandatory, I wear a mask but would never tell my neighbors they have to. People need to mind their own darn business. Biden wants to make them mandatory, shows he is as much a fool as Trump is. It will be nothing but trouble and very decisive.
I meant, very divisive.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
WH, spot on! People need to decide, not wannabe dictators.
Our locals did so well doing our pandemic we all did our three month quarantine . Know were opening up in phase 4 and every Tom Dick and Mary are buying houses here and not quarantined for any amount of time . So all our local work and efforts meant nothing . Wait until you see next weeks numbers . Thanks to NY,CAL, UTAH, COLO,WASH,FL, and good old TEXAS .. All of these states are blowing up in case numbers ,no prob just go to Ketchum . If you want to see your kids in school this fall , you better build the Timmerman Wall !
unconstitutional......good luck
mandating a mask? What kind of mask? A hanky? A cloth mask worn at half mask? Even the N95 mask only blocks 95% of particulates smaller than 0.5 microns. The virus is 0.16 to 0.25 microns in size and is spread by aerosols as well as droplets. Even the manufactures state clearly that the N95 mask provides NO protection against Covid-19, and that's with the mask worn properly. Wearing a neckerchief is nothing more than symbolic.
Correct Ed.!
The hubris of Bradshaw is astounding! We are already kind, thoughtful, empathetic, and aware. We have demonstrated that through many a disaster. Hollow words will NOT get us through this. Humans doing the right thing will. The right thing is mask wearing, among other things like leadership and information. So sick of local government telling us how to behave as if we already don’t behave the way Neil wants us to. Telling us how to behave is the lowest common denominator, Neil, and a total cop out. How about a little bit of actual leadership and sound information?
Several recent trips to Albertson's in Hailey show virtually no use of masks by Hispanic customers, whereas nearly all other shoppers use them. Need to get the word out to the Hispanic community.
Racist!😇
Dont create an ordinance it will be politicized and backfire. Locals are quite compliant and have been and should be commended as it is working and 100% isnt necessary all the time to keep numbers down. Businesses can create their own rules hopefully to protect their consumers and employees. Post a reminder on the flashing lights entering blaine county asking tourists to comply with our current practice . But dont go down the legal road. Our republican governor cant even suggest smart practical policy without Harassment.
When “smart practical policy” is borderline unconstitutional he should be harassed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In