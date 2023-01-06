ron taylor-dem-send-off

State Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, discusses plans for his first legislative session at a Blanie County Democrats send-off event on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

 Courtesy photo by Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortíz

Two local lawmakers this week discussed wide-ranging plans for the Idaho’s upcoming 2023 legislative session, spelling out their stances on education funding, taxes, women’s health, bipartisanship and more before Monday’s opening convocation.

Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, and Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, spoke at a send-off event on Wednesday ahead of their trip to Boise to start the new legislative year. The pair join Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, in representing District 26 at the Capitol. (Nelsen did not respond to an interview request by press time Thursday.)

Taylor, a first-time state senator, outlined goals of working with members of both parties at the Statehouse, while holding the Republican supermajority “accountable” for the bills it introduces.

