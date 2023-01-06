Two local lawmakers this week discussed wide-ranging plans for the Idaho’s upcoming 2023 legislative session, spelling out their stances on education funding, taxes, women’s health, bipartisanship and more before Monday’s opening convocation.
Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, and Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, spoke at a send-off event on Wednesday ahead of their trip to Boise to start the new legislative year. The pair join Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, in representing District 26 at the Capitol. (Nelsen did not respond to an interview request by press time Thursday.)
Taylor, a first-time state senator, outlined goals of working with members of both parties at the Statehouse, while holding the Republican supermajority “accountable” for the bills it introduces.
“My goals are to reach across the aisle, and form relations with the 39 other first-time legislators in the Capitol,” said Taylor, who will take the seat vacated by retired Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum. “There are divisions there, and there are politics that get in the way of policymaking. I am going to continue learning the art of policymaking and relationship-building so we can work towards crafting good policy.
“We need to focus on putting politics aside and focus on policymaking that will help all Idahoans.”
Taylor said it is the responsibility of the minority party to hold the majority responsible for good legislation, and to work with them on what the Democrats deem bad legislation. The GOP holds 59 of 70 seats in the House and 28 of 35 in the Senate this session. The Democratic party, which failed to field candidates in 59 of 105 legislative races in November’s elections, lost one seat in this round of midterms, dropping its caucus to 18 lawmakers across both chambers.
“We as the Democrats have a lot of responsibility to hold people accountable,” Taylor said. “They are going to need us to get things passed, and I plan to hold them accountable so I can keep my integrity intact. I want to be held accountable, and I want to hold others accountable.”
Both Taylor and Burns saw issues surrounding property taxes and tax cuts that they say benefit the rich rather than working-class Idahoans.
“We need to figure out how to give people a break on property tax,” Taylor said.
And, they said, Idaho’s record tax surplus could be better used to address education and infrastructure.
“We do not need any more corporate tax cuts, we do not need anymore high net worth tax cuts,” said Burns, who was voted Minority Caucus Chair for 2023. “Fix our schools, fix our infrastructure and make sure that we have students coming out of Idaho schools to fill the jobs that we are going to need to fill in 10 or 15 years.
“We are definitely going to have to address a balanced budget, and we can’t adjourn until that budget is balanced...But there is going to be chaos trying to decide how the budget will address funding for K-12 and higher ed. There is already talk of defunding higher education from the far right in this state, so we will probably be there for a while fighting.”
Burns, who was named “Legislator of the Year” by the Idaho Library Association last session, plans to take action to protect funding for Idaho’s libraries.
“We will be fighting to keep libraries in this state open and able to check out books that they want to check out. I’ve spent all summer dealing with libraries — that’s only because I was the loudest voice in the room arguing that we cannot take funding away from libraries.”
Blaine County’s Democratic lawmakers set plans to fight legislation that could diminish access to women’s health care, such as rumored proposals that could ban or limit access to contraceptives.
“Women’s health will be in the crosshairs once again,” Taylor said. “We are expecting a lot more restrictions coming for women’s right to choose what they do with their bodies. We need to stand in the way of legislation like that and block anything like that.”
Said Burns, “There will be definite attempts to take away more bodily autonomy for women. [Republicans] have made it pretty clear that they will be coming for anything they consider an abortive asset. We will be fighting that.” ￼
