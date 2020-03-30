More than two dozen lawyers across Blaine County have agreed to provide free legal services to residents impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, a Friday news release announced.
Those eligible include doctors, nurses, hospital staff, EMTs, pharmacists, grocery store clerks, police and fire personnel and others who have lost their jobs or face eviction due to the virus. There are no financial criteria to qualify for the program.
“The attorneys have joined together to make their services available, reasoning that those battling the virus or victimized by it should not also have to contend alone with legal problems,” the release stated.
The Idaho State Bar will connect those eligible for legal services with an appropriate attorney. Practice areas include wills, living wills, landlord-tenant, employment, collections, family and criminal law.
“We…appreciate the skill and courage exhibited by those on the front line fighting the virus and sympathize with those victimized by it,” said Ed Lawson, a participating attorney. “The least we can do is watch their backs.”
Anyone interested in legal support should contact Susan Pierson, director of Idaho’s Volunteer Lawyers Program, by filling out an online application at https://laserfiche.isb.idaho.gov/Forms/Blaine-Co or by emailing spierson@isb.idaho.gov.
Those who would like to learn more about the program can also contact Ed Lawson by calling 208-725-0055 or emailing eal@lawsonlaski.com.
