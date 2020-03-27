Fire chiefs across Blaine County are creating an incident management team to address the COVID-19 pandemic, they announced Wednesday.
The countywide team will “allow improved service to the community through a more manageable span of control, streamlined communications and better resource management,” the chiefs said in a statement.
The decision to create the team took place Monday, they said.
“Working together in this fashion is critical,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said in the statement.
The Ketchum Fire Department and Wood River Fire & Rescue have been “playing a key role” in helping St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center move patients out of the valley, along with normal EMS response duties, according to the statement.
The Ketchum and Wood River departments will continue to focus on EMS operations, while the Hailey and Sun Valley fire departments lead fire and rescue operations. The Carey Rural Fire Department will handle fire and rescue operations in the southeast part of the county.
Communication in a combined fire and EMS system has proven “infinitely” more challenging as COVID-19 spreads in Blaine County, said Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman.
“We needed to reduce the potential for missing a vital piece of information, lost in the flurry of emails, texts or phone calls,” Bateman said in the statement. “Additionally, this move will better care for our county responders, who are working long hours under very stressful conditions.”
