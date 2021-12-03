Sun Valley-based developer Rock Rolling Properties shared plans this week to redevelop the three-acre McHanville neighborhood about 2 miles south of Ketchum into workforce housing by 2023.
Rock Rolling Properties owner and developer Kris Dondero stated in a Tuesday press release that the project’s layout would maximize space and improve the overall aesthetic of the area. In an emailed response to questions Thursday, Dondero declined to specify what type of units he hoped to build but said he would make project details and renderings available during “the first half of 2022.”
“It is too early in the development process to provide specifics on the design, zoning, etc.,” he wrote.
The McHanville neighborhood—adjacent to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center—spans two adjoining 1.5-acre lots bounded by Hospital Drive and state Highway 75.
The northern lot is currently occupied by about a dozen mobile homes circled around J&J Trailer Park Road, while the southern lot is occupied by seven single-family homes in the Blue Haven development. County Assessor Jim Williams estimated that there are currently “close to 56 people” living in the 20 units across both lots.
Assuming the project will advance through the county’s design-review and building permit review process, Dondero said his plan was to break ground in the summer and make the new units available by 2023.
“The critical shortage of affordable workforce housing is the No. 1 challenge faced by employers and employees in Blaine County, and I am excited to play a role in providing a solution,” he stated. “My vision is to create a tight-knit north valley community where essential Blaine County workers can afford to live without a long commute.”
Dondero said his existing tenants at Blue Haven and the J&J home park have been given six months to relocate and all mobile home tenants will receive rent rebates.
“Most importantly, I want to provide the current tenants an abundance of time to assist with the transition,” he told the Express. “I will be working with the tenants in an effort to help them find new housing and/or new locations for their mobile homes.”
The developer added that he planned to hire local consultants for the project design and development.
“We are focused on creating an outstanding project that fits the character of this valley,” he said.
On Wednesday, neither Kathy Grotto, deputy director of Blaine County’s Land Use and Building Services department, nor Williams said they had heard anything about the development proposal. Grotto said the county had not received any pre-application materials from Dondero.
Area earmarked for high-density housing
The McHanville neighborhood currently sits in Blaine County’s R-0.4, or Medium Density Residential zoning district, which was formed in the 1970s to accommodate mobile home parks, live-work units and boat, camper and trailer storage, as well as home occupation facilities such as daycares.
Fifty years ago, the R-0.4 zone’s minimum lot size—0.4 of an acre—was deemed sufficient for individual sewage disposal. But the zone was declared “inactive” in 2006 due to stricter well and septic standards, according to Grotto. The zone’s inactive status means no land can be reclassified as R-0.4, though properties that were grandfathered in can maintain the designation, Grotto said.
“It only applies to some lands that were zoned R-0.4 back in the 1970s. That is because currently the South Central Public Health District requires one acre of land per home on an individual well and septic, as most homes in the unincorporated county [have],” she said.
The McHanville neighborhood is also overlaid by the Community Housing Overlay District, which allows for a base density of 12 units per acre plus additional units of deed-restricted housing and other commercial uses, Grotto said.
The county’s community-housing district applies to areas “considered suitable for the development of a compact community and other housing given the proximity to centralized water and sewer services, transportation facilities and areas of employment.”
Both the Blue Haven and J&J Trailer Park lots have a collective land value of about $826,000, according to Williams.
Work force housing has become the golden fleece for developers and banker. Soon the valley will be wall to wall shipping container housing, it's cheap. What if the business that are there don't want to sell?
My concern is for the 56 people who will be dislocated. Where will they live? What will be the price point for rental or purchase housing in this development? Can we get some impact funding from the community to keep this a locals only development? How about deed restrictions for those who live and work in our county?
