A charitable fund organized by the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum has donated nearly $25,000 to six Wood River Valley nonprofit organizations, supporting efforts to assist youths, seniors, disabled people and others needing support.
The Limelight Ketchum Community Fund issued grants last month—totaling $24,500—to Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho, the Flourish Foundation, the Senior Connection, the Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center, The Advocates and the Crisis Hotline.
The fund—established in 2016—is linked to the larger Idaho Community Foundation, with a focus on supporting community organizations in the Wood River Valley. It is financed by contributions from the hotel’s operations, an optional paycheck-deduction program for employees, and an optional $1-per-night donation from guests. This round of funding also included a supplement of funds received from a suggested donation at a Limelight Ketchum New Year’s Eve party.
The fund’s board of directors chose to focus grant support on organizations working on mental health, domestic abuse, education and crisis mitigation, the Limelight stated. The board is made up of Limelight Hotel Ketchum employees from various departments.
“Embracing community is a hallmark of the Limelight Hotel Ketchum,” said Tim Johnson, director of sales and a Community Fund board member. “Our entire team greatly values where we live and work, and we understand the importance of supporting one another.”
Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho received $2,250. The organization works to inspire girls of all abilities to strengthen confidence and gain important life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and physical activity.
“The Girls on the Run researched-based curriculum is structured around helping girls to understand themselves, learning to value relationships and teamwork, and helping them recognize how they can shape the world at large,” the organization stated.
The Hailey-based Flourish Foundation received $2,250. Flourish Foundation offers programs for youths that aim to promote personal well-being, positive social change and environmental stewardship. The organization conducts environmental stewardship retreats in central Idaho wilderness areas, which include backpacking, trail restoration, meditation and group reflection.
The Senior Connection’s Meals on Wheels program received $5,000. Established in 1971 as a weekly luncheon, Meals on Wheels now provides daily lunches from Monday to Friday, and nine additional senior programs and services. Meals on Wheels helps Blaine County seniors maintain their independence and stay in their own homes by providing a hot meal, a visit from a volunteer and a safety check.
The Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center received $5,000. The center each year provides equestrian therapy to more than 300 participants with physical, mental and emotional disabilities, as well as mental-health issues. During the school day, groups from Blaine County schools go to the ranch near Bellevue “to find strength, freedom and connection,” the Limelight stated.
The Advocates received $5,000. The Hailey-based organization provides a place for people to be able to leave abusive relationships. It provides a wide variety of support services, as well as access to legal assistance and counseling services. It also provides thrift-store vouchers, food, transportation and housing assistance.
The Crisis Hotline received $5,000. It focuses on suicide awareness and prevention among teens. Presentations are given to middle and high school students, educating them on the warning signs of suicide, what to do if they are concerned about themselves or a friend, how to help prevent an emergency, and what to do and not do if they find themselves in an emergency.
Applications for the next grant cycle are due by mid-September. For more information, email Aliki Georgakopoulos, Limelight Ketchum Community Fund board chair, at ageorgakopoulos@limelighthotels.com. ￼
