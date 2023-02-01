A charitable fund organized by the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum has donated nearly $25,000 to six Wood River Valley nonprofit organizations, supporting efforts to assist youths, seniors, disabled people and others needing support.

The Limelight Ketchum Community Fund issued grants last month—totaling $24,500—to Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho, the Flourish Foundation, the Senior Connection, the Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center, The Advocates and the Crisis Hotline.

The fund—established in 2016—is linked to the larger Idaho Community Foundation, with a focus on supporting community organizations in the Wood River Valley. It is financed by contributions from the hotel’s operations, an optional paycheck-deduction program for employees, and an optional $1-per-night donation from guests. This round of funding also included a supplement of funds received from a suggested donation at a Limelight Ketchum New Year’s Eve party.

