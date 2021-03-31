When Tammy Davis was named one of three nominees for the Idaho Mountain Express’ Woman of the Year contest this year, she came to a troubling realization.
“I noticed there hadn’t been any Latina women [nominated],” Davis, who serves as executive director of the Crisis Hotline, told a small crowd at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum on Sunday. “I thought, why isn’t there a Latina woman?”
Davis wasn’t the only one. Fellow Blaine County residents Herbert Romero and Luis Alberto Lecanda had noticed a similar pattern among those chosen by Express readers to participate in the Woman of the Year contest over the years: They were, by and large, white and non-Hispanic.
Two and a half weeks and a flurry of organizing later, the three gathered at the Limelight, along with roughly two dozen others, to celebrate and acknowledge the work and leadership of Latinas in the Wood River Valley and beyond. A brunch on Sunday, sponsored by Contreras Brothers Landscaping in Ketchum, honored more than 20 women, hailing from Blaine County, Twin Falls, Boise and elsewhere.
The goal of the event, according to Romero: to showcase the “silent leaders” within the valley’s Hispanic community.
“So many ladies, Latina leaders, are very silent leaders,” Romero told the Mountain Express in an interview. “They do so much work, with no coverage.”
Roughly a quarter of all Blaine County residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data from 2019. Honorees at Sunday’s event spanned a wide range of industries, titles and accomplishments, from nonprofit directors to business owners to family and community leaders.
One by one, each of the women honored stood up to accept her award, sharing a few remarks.
“Each one of you has so much to bring,” Berenice Crowder, a medical translator at St. Luke’s Wood River Valley and a Carey resident, told her fellow honorees. “We all have different skills, abilities and ways of doing things. But there is always something we can do, one step at a time, together.”
Irma Reigle, a community leader and professional housekeeper who lives in Hailey, spoke of the importance of remembering lessons learned from mothers.
“Women, we are always strong,” Reigle said. “It does not matter the color of the skin. We can help each other.”
Beatriz Guzman, a career agent with the World Financial Group in Twin Falls, told the group that she came to the U.S. when she was 10 with her parents, migrant workers who still work on farms today.
“We [Latinos], we always want to help our community,” Guzman said. “I was able to get a good education to be able to serve, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
The event’s organizers plan to make the awards ceremony an annual one, expanding each year. Next year’s ceremony, Romero told attendees, will be “bigger and greater.”
“This is a great foundation,” Lecanda said. “This is a wonderful group of Latina leaders to build a legacy that’s going to be long-lasting. This is a legacy, and it’s definitely going to continue on.”
