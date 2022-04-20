Ketchum downtown, Jan. 25

A survey by consultant Agnew-Beck found that there are currently 436 “at-risk” households in Ketchum. At-risk is defined as “cost-burdened, homeless, or in substandard or overcrowded housing.”

Ketchum leaders expressed support on Monday for the city’s much-anticipated Housing Action Plan, putting the draft blueprint to procure affordable housing on track for public review and formal approval.

The City Council is tentatively scheduled to review the final draft of the housing plan on May 9, in advance of the May 17 elections, in which Ketchum voters will consider a ballot proposal to increase local-option taxes to support initiatives in the plan.

“I think this is what we’ve been trying to do for about 35 years and it’s finally on paper,” Council President Michael David said. “This is fantastic.”

The plan comes amid an acute housing crisis in the region that has prompted some in the workforce to relocate and left numerous businesses short-staffed. Ketchum has determined that it needs to establish 66 to 98 affordable units per year, through new development, converting residences or preserving units already in the affordable stock.

On Wednesday, April 27, the city will hold an open house for citizens to learn about and provide comments on the plan. Officials expect to present it in its final form on May 12 at The Community Library in Ketchum.

The plan is broken down into five goals, which are then divided into long-term and short-term actions. The five goals are to:

  • Produce and preserve housing.
  • Expand and improve services to create housing stability.
  • Expand and leverage resources.
  • Inform, engage and collaborate.
  • Update policy to promote housing.

To address the first goal, the city aims to create a minimum of 650 housing units over the next decade. That could happen through new developments, converting short-term rentals or second-home properties to long-term rentals, or ensuring some existing properties stay as affordable housing. That figure was determined using the city’s historic population growth rate, 1%, which would come out to a need of about 66 affordable houses a year. With the current rate of accelerated growth, the target could need to be 98 units annually.

Ideally, the units would house people who work full-time in Ketchum. Now, only 7% of Ketchum’s workforce lives in the city. Officials aim to boost that number to 40%.

The conversion of short-term rental properties could be done in conjunction with Landing Locals, an organization that has established an online program to connect property owners with people who need housing. The program offers cash incentives ranging up to $10,000 to property owners to convert their vacant or short-term rental units into seasonal or year-round housing. The mountain town of Truckee, California, near Lake Tahoe, was the pilot city for the so-called “Lease to Locals” strategy, beginning its program in 2020. So far, it has been successful: The city has converted 52 units to house 111 people, with 90% of the owners renewing for a second year.

The program is also being implemented in South Lake Tahoe, California, and Summit County, Colorado.

“This isn’t for every homeowner,” said Landing Locals CEO Colin Frolich. “If you have a really high-performing short-term rental, this one-time cash incentive won’t be enough to bridge the gap between long-term and short-term.

“Where we really see a lot of the appeal is a situation where the homeowner has owned the property for a long time and has a low carrying cost, and this one-time incentive is enough to kick them over.”

Long-term rentals have declined in Ketchum from 31% of all residential units in 1970 to 10% in 2019, city data indicates. From 2010 to 2019 alone, the number of long-term rental properties fell from 718 to 381. From 2020 onward, the trend has been a decrease in the number of available rental properties of any kind and a spike in rent costs.

The second goal has notable first-year priorities of assisting with the relocation of 15 families being evicted from the McHanville neighborhood south of Ketchum, expanding the residential capacity of the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum, and convening a new group of Blaine County housing experts that will act as a “one-stop shop,” according to the report, for housing assistance. Long term, the plan aims to prevent the displacement of 100 households annually.

The long-term aspect of the third goal is securing a minimum of $60 million in direct investment over the next 10 years for the city, which it could in turn use to garner “up to five times that,” according to the presentation. The actions taken in the first year related to that goal are to pursue financial support from public and private sources for the Housing Action Plan, meet with local companies to discuss potential workforce-housing options, analyze the five undeveloped lots the city currently owns for future use, and procure state and federal funds for housing, among other things.

The fourth goal speaks to steps moving forward, and how the city will continue to evolve the Housing Action Plan. First-year priorities on that front include providing a six-month progress report, conducting the first annual update to the plan, implementing a web-based tracking tool to publish quarterly statistics, and tracking state-level housing legislation.

The final goal gets into legislative changes. The city would conduct an audit of its code, enact an interim ordinance to prohibit loss of units and set minimum density requirements for certain zones of town, and meet with other local entities to discuss improvements to the various processes outlined in the Housing Action Plan.

One of the more alarming statistics in the presentation was the percentage of residents identified as homeless—though not in the way people might envision. David said Monday that he is one of the estimated 1% of area residents who are technically homeless.

“Homelessness looks different here,” said Carissa Connelly, the city’s housing strategist who presented the plan. “It’s not necessarily people sleeping on the streets, but maybe living out of their car or office.”

Just as with most of the other trends outlined in the presentation, this issue was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic annual growth rate in Ketchum has been about 1%, while between 2019-2020 the population rose 25%, according to the presentation.

The city considers implementing a revised, higher set of local-option taxes to support housing initiatives key for its housing goals. The tax is used by Idaho resort cities to offset the costs of hosting and providing services to large numbers of visitors. Voters will decide on May 17 whether to raise LOT collection percentages .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials. Based on revenue from this year, that would add about $2.8 million dollars of revenue that the city would direct towards housing initiatives. State law requires that 60% of voters vote yes in order to change the tax structure.

“We have a lot of options to go with [in this plan],” Councilman Jim Slanetz said. “Getting the local-option tax passed is key because that’s what’s going to pay for a lot of this.”

The process to create the plan began in November with interviews and surveying residents about housing issues. The city then hired Connelly, the point person on the project.

Following the community surveys and interviews, city staff met with the City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and Urban Renewal Agency, as well as representatives of Blaine County and the Wood River Valley’s other cities. The meetings were designed to foster collaboration, as city staffers believe that only addressing housing issues in Ketchum would not substantially mediate the problem. To forward this, Ketchum is pledging to use 20% of its housing funds to assist in projects elsewhere in Blaine County.

To gather information for the draft plan, Ketchum also held four open houses for the public, and six focus groups with community leaders and members of the restaurant, hospitality and development community.

“This plan is great. It’s so wonderful to have a vision of where we could be in the future,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “It’s on all of us to continue to hold our feet to the fire and push forward.”

If the LOT changes are passed in May, the city plans to begin implementing its first-year targets this summer.

People can view the draft plan at projectketchum.org. Public comments on the plan can be submitted to participate@ketchumidaho.org until May 1. At the same address, people can sign up to participate in a focus group on April 22. That will be followed by the open house on April 27 and the presentation at The Community Library on May 12. ￼

