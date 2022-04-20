Ketchum leaders expressed support on Monday for the city’s much-anticipated Housing Action Plan, putting the draft blueprint to procure affordable housing on track for public review and formal approval.
The City Council is tentatively scheduled to review the final draft of the housing plan on May 9, in advance of the May 17 elections, in which Ketchum voters will consider a ballot proposal to increase local-option taxes to support initiatives in the plan.
“I think this is what we’ve been trying to do for about 35 years and it’s finally on paper,” Council President Michael David said. “This is fantastic.”
The plan comes amid an acute housing crisis in the region that has prompted some in the workforce to relocate and left numerous businesses short-staffed. Ketchum has determined that it needs to establish 66 to 98 affordable units per year, through new development, converting residences or preserving units already in the affordable stock.
On Wednesday, April 27, the city will hold an open house for citizens to learn about and provide comments on the plan. Officials expect to present it in its final form on May 12 at The Community Library in Ketchum.
The plan is broken down into five goals, which are then divided into long-term and short-term actions. The five goals are to:
- Produce and preserve housing.
- Expand and improve services to create housing stability.
- Expand and leverage resources.
- Inform, engage and collaborate.
- Update policy to promote housing.
To address the first goal, the city aims to create a minimum of 650 housing units over the next decade. That could happen through new developments, converting short-term rentals or second-home properties to long-term rentals, or ensuring some existing properties stay as affordable housing. That figure was determined using the city’s historic population growth rate, 1%, which would come out to a need of about 66 affordable houses a year. With the current rate of accelerated growth, the target could need to be 98 units annually.
Ideally, the units would house people who work full-time in Ketchum. Now, only 7% of Ketchum’s workforce lives in the city. Officials aim to boost that number to 40%.
The conversion of short-term rental properties could be done in conjunction with Landing Locals, an organization that has established an online program to connect property owners with people who need housing. The program offers cash incentives ranging up to $10,000 to property owners to convert their vacant or short-term rental units into seasonal or year-round housing. The mountain town of Truckee, California, near Lake Tahoe, was the pilot city for the so-called “Lease to Locals” strategy, beginning its program in 2020. So far, it has been successful: The city has converted 52 units to house 111 people, with 90% of the owners renewing for a second year.
The program is also being implemented in South Lake Tahoe, California, and Summit County, Colorado.
“This isn’t for every homeowner,” said Landing Locals CEO Colin Frolich. “If you have a really high-performing short-term rental, this one-time cash incentive won’t be enough to bridge the gap between long-term and short-term.
“Where we really see a lot of the appeal is a situation where the homeowner has owned the property for a long time and has a low carrying cost, and this one-time incentive is enough to kick them over.”
Long-term rentals have declined in Ketchum from 31% of all residential units in 1970 to 10% in 2019, city data indicates. From 2010 to 2019 alone, the number of long-term rental properties fell from 718 to 381. From 2020 onward, the trend has been a decrease in the number of available rental properties of any kind and a spike in rent costs.
The second goal has notable first-year priorities of assisting with the relocation of 15 families being evicted from the McHanville neighborhood south of Ketchum, expanding the residential capacity of the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum, and convening a new group of Blaine County housing experts that will act as a “one-stop shop,” according to the report, for housing assistance. Long term, the plan aims to prevent the displacement of 100 households annually.
The long-term aspect of the third goal is securing a minimum of $60 million in direct investment over the next 10 years for the city, which it could in turn use to garner “up to five times that,” according to the presentation. The actions taken in the first year related to that goal are to pursue financial support from public and private sources for the Housing Action Plan, meet with local companies to discuss potential workforce-housing options, analyze the five undeveloped lots the city currently owns for future use, and procure state and federal funds for housing, among other things.
The fourth goal speaks to steps moving forward, and how the city will continue to evolve the Housing Action Plan. First-year priorities on that front include providing a six-month progress report, conducting the first annual update to the plan, implementing a web-based tracking tool to publish quarterly statistics, and tracking state-level housing legislation.
The final goal gets into legislative changes. The city would conduct an audit of its code, enact an interim ordinance to prohibit loss of units and set minimum density requirements for certain zones of town, and meet with other local entities to discuss improvements to the various processes outlined in the Housing Action Plan.
One of the more alarming statistics in the presentation was the percentage of residents identified as homeless—though not in the way people might envision. David said Monday that he is one of the estimated 1% of area residents who are technically homeless.
“Homelessness looks different here,” said Carissa Connelly, the city’s housing strategist who presented the plan. “It’s not necessarily people sleeping on the streets, but maybe living out of their car or office.”
Just as with most of the other trends outlined in the presentation, this issue was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic annual growth rate in Ketchum has been about 1%, while between 2019-2020 the population rose 25%, according to the presentation.
The city considers implementing a revised, higher set of local-option taxes to support housing initiatives key for its housing goals. The tax is used by Idaho resort cities to offset the costs of hosting and providing services to large numbers of visitors. Voters will decide on May 17 whether to raise LOT collection percentages .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials. Based on revenue from this year, that would add about $2.8 million dollars of revenue that the city would direct towards housing initiatives. State law requires that 60% of voters vote yes in order to change the tax structure.
“We have a lot of options to go with [in this plan],” Councilman Jim Slanetz said. “Getting the local-option tax passed is key because that’s what’s going to pay for a lot of this.”
The process to create the plan began in November with interviews and surveying residents about housing issues. The city then hired Connelly, the point person on the project.
Following the community surveys and interviews, city staff met with the City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and Urban Renewal Agency, as well as representatives of Blaine County and the Wood River Valley’s other cities. The meetings were designed to foster collaboration, as city staffers believe that only addressing housing issues in Ketchum would not substantially mediate the problem. To forward this, Ketchum is pledging to use 20% of its housing funds to assist in projects elsewhere in Blaine County.
To gather information for the draft plan, Ketchum also held four open houses for the public, and six focus groups with community leaders and members of the restaurant, hospitality and development community.
“This plan is great. It’s so wonderful to have a vision of where we could be in the future,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “It’s on all of us to continue to hold our feet to the fire and push forward.”
If the LOT changes are passed in May, the city plans to begin implementing its first-year targets this summer.
People can view the draft plan at projectketchum.org. Public comments on the plan can be submitted to participate@ketchumidaho.org until May 1. At the same address, people can sign up to participate in a focus group on April 22. That will be followed by the open house on April 27 and the presentation at The Community Library on May 12. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
SUBSTANTIAL WORK IS NEEDED FOR THE HOUSING DRAFT TO BECOME A PLAN
There are a lot of great ideas in the DHP, but it is not yet constructed in a way that will create the most housing in the fastest time for working people and others who need it. Some the arbitrary targets actually seem anti-housing, which warrants discussion.
This stems from a fundamental flaw in the plan—it has no criteria on which to evaluate the allocation of scarce resources. This is basic best practices for any kind of long-term plan. .
I urge the City of Ketchum to ask the Task Force to come up with criteria for evaluating the variety of options for prioritization and allocation of the scarce resources we will have for housing.
The numerical goals of the Plan are:
10 year duration
1000 people (or households? if the latter, ave ppl/hh?
650 units of housing (in Ketchum? The plan is not clear on this)
Ketchum local commitment of $60mm (from taxes, donations and employer contributions—TBD with no specific goals/accountability)
Total cost of about $400mm (where does the rest of the money comes from?).
The are two other numerical goals that work against housing (explanation below):
40% of Ketchum workers living in Ketchum
20% of funds spent outside of Ketchum
Other than that, I don’t find any other specific goals over a specific time frame. A lot of ink is taken up by the rationalization of the need for the plan, but we all new we needed a plan before that work and little of that work contributes to specific actions beyond the goal of a minimum of 650 units.
The Plan also lacks specific accountability allocations to a person/role for each actions (again, not best practice). City of Ketchum doesn’t get things done, Housing Strategist for City of Ketchum gets something done..
Beyond the critical lack of criteria, there are other specific deficits that remain in this draft:
Arbitrary goals that do not advance the over all goal:
Housing 40% of Ketchum’s work force in Ketchum, a 7-fold increase, is an arbitrary goal that will raise costs and reduce the amount of housing available to working people in Blaine County, and is potentially bad for Hailey and Bellevue. It is also a bit…condescending? Why can’t people make their own housing choices?
Spending 20% of Ketchum resources on housing outside of Ketchum is likewise arbitrary and does not maximize the housing potential for working people. Perhaps we should evaluate all housing options in the WRV on similar criteria? One might be “vitality” in Ketchum, but all things equal, if we can build 50 units in Ketchum and 200 in Bellevue, isn’t the aggregate welfare higher with doing it in Bellevue? We need to have this debate about how we are going to coordinate with our neighboring communities.
Some definitions are problematic.
For example, one category of “unhoused people” are people who commute more than 45min, regardless of their personal housing choices, (e.g., many households prefer to live to live between Twin and Ketchum). In most areas of the country (including Idaho), a 45 min commute is not considered a hardship.
“Worker" is defined as someone who works as little as 20hrs per week, or someone merely applying for work, or in a job training program with no minimum hours. These need to be tightened up.
It divorces the housing crises from the worker crisis to focus primarily on income levels not people. As the staff presentation on the emergency ordinance noted, we have a severe worker shortage. We need housing for specific kinds of workforce shortages and should have clear targets in the Plan to address that.
Does not specifically address housing solutions for first responders, health care workers, teachers, tourism industry workers, seasonal workers etc, and other roles that we are desperately short of. Housing for these categories of workers was the rationale for Bluebird (Feb 3 2021 Bradshaw editorial). Each one of those categories has its own specific housing needs that are not addressed in the Plan,. Almost none of them will qualify for Bluebird.
No criteria of how to evaluate or prioritize transitional housing for those exiting abuse, rehab or incarceration.
City owned parcels are only identified for development—some of these are extremely valuable and could be sold for more land in another area to generate more housing. Isn’t housing the goal? Or is there some other social goal that is not articulated in the Plan?
We have a worker shortage, not a retiree shortage, yet this plan includes housing for retirees. If we want subsidized housing for retirees, that should be made a much clearer goal of the plan. The Plan is being sold by the administration as a way to address the workforce crisis.
Promotes ADUs without using the legislative protection for neighborhood integrity could exacerbate the AirBNB problem. This seems dangerous for our community.
In summary, this Plan, while well-intentioned with a lot of ideas, needs work to become an actual plan rather than a policy paper.
I hope the City will direct the Task Force to come up with the necessary criteria.
Does anyone know what the long term plans are for The Lift Tower Lodge the city purchased a few years ago?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In