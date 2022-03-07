The city of Ketchum has partnered with Bellevue-based The Hunger Coalition to “help address the affordable housing crisis and resulting hunger crisis in Blaine County,” the organization stated this week.
The nonprofit's collaboration with the Ketchum Housing Task Force comes as part of the city's still-developing Housing Action Plan, which aims to identify and address community's acute housing needs.
“A challenge in our tourist economy is a disconnect between the second homeowners and year-round locals,” said Kristin McMahon, communications supervisor at The Hunger Coalition. “So long as the runs are groomed and the rooms are clean, it’s hard for a part-time population to really see the struggle of our teachers, housekeepers, waitstaff, and more.”
Ketchum recently redoubled efforts to work with representatives of the county and other Wood River Valley cities to solve the area’s housing crisis. The city held several strategic housing meetings, led by Boise consulting firm Agnew-Beck, over the last two months. Actions being considered include rental assistance, incentives for converting to long-term rentals, preserving existing affordable housing, homeownership assistance, new housing developments, and zoning changes. These potential solutions would be made possible by a planned change in local-option tax, or LOT, funding. In May, Ketchum voters will take to the polls to decide if city LOT funds can be used for housing purposes.
In 2018, The Hunger Coalition reported that 52% of Blaine County households were hunger-threatened or food insecure. The United Way, a national nonprofit network, found that 41% were categorized as Asset Limited-Income Constrained-Employed, or ALICE. ALICE thresholds are calculated on a county by county basis and adjusted for household size. In Blaine County, “a family of four can be making the area median income of $75,000 and still be living in poverty-like conditions in Blaine County because of the cost of living,” according to The Hunger Coalition. Another 11% were below the federal poverty line of $26,500 for a family of four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In