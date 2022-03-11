On Monday Ketchum became the final city in the Wood River Valley to approve a term sheet proposed by the Idaho Department of Water Resources that requires each party to put forth funds to combat water shortages and help preserve groundwater aquifers in the area.
The deal includes Sun Valley Co. and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District, in addition to the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue. For the next three years, each of those parties will contribute $10 per acre-foot of groundwater diversions to the newly formed Conservation, Infrastructure and Efficiency Fund, which will be managed by a specially formed committee. They have agreed to also pay $3.60 per acre-foot of groundwater diversions to cloud-seeding projects that directly benefit Basin 37, the water district that includes the areas around the Big and Little Wood rivers. The exact amount of funds contributed will be reevaluated every five years based on rolling averages of groundwater diversions in each designated area.
An acre-foot of water is about 326,000 gallons, the amount that would cover one acre of land with one foot of water. According to state records, the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley each pump around 1 billion gallons of groundwater per year.
In all, Wood River Valley jurisdictions will contribute around $100,000 to the fund based on pumping rates, Idaho Department of Water Resources Compliance Bureau Chief Tim Luke said in January.
The general purpose of the funds, according to a memo released by Ketchum’s attorneys, is to “fund infrastructure and efficiency improvements in water systems in the basin.” Surface-water diversions and agricultural irrigation groundwater pumping are the largest contributors to runoff in Silver Creek and Big Wood and Little Wood rivers, apart from naturally occurring runoff events, it notes.
The process began in June 2021. It brought together regional water stakeholders to discuss the potential pumping of water at a site south of Bellevue in order to offset the unusually dry weather in Blaine County in the preceding months. Talks for a mitigation plan began, and soon came an order by the director of the IDWR that all groundwater users in Basin 37 must participate in negotiations for a groundwater management plan. The original goal was for the plan to be completed by December 2021.
The push and pull between groundwater and surface water rights has been an issue in Idaho since the 1980s, when the IDWR determined that the two types of water sources are linked, and that the overuse of groundwater can deplete surface water. In 1994, the IDWR adopted so-called “conjunctive management rules” to better manage the relationship between these two types of water-rights holders. However, the rules have not solved the management problems.
Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue have relied on groundwater pumping for their municipal water supply for decades. As dry stretches become longer and more frequent across the West, Blaine County cities will likely be faced with potential shortages. ￼
Chemical ingredients used in "Cloud Seeding:" propane, urea compound (urine), ammonium nitrate, silver iodide, potassium iodide, calcium carbide, carbon dioxide (dry ice), sodium chloride (salt).
Cloud Seeding used to be a classified operation and people who pointed out what was going on in the skies were ridiculed as "conspiracy theorists." Now it is acknowledged that the majority of commercial airlines have cloud seeding contracts with the government. All Boeing 747’s are equipped with Cloud Seeding dispensers. Fascinating isn't it, that this IME article is so dismissive about our Wood River Valley politicians funding the local cloud seeding projects.
The Office of Environment, Health and Safety, UC Berkeley, rates silver iodide as a Class C, non-soluble, inorganic, hazardous chemical that pollutes water and soil. It has been found to be highly toxic to fish, livestock and humans. Under the guidelines of the Clean Water Act by the EPA, silver iodide is considered a hazardous substance, a priority pollutant, and as a toxic pollutant. According to the Colorado National Park Service and the Federal Remediation Technologies Roundtable, the result of cloud seeding with silver iodide and runoff have adverse effects on the water, soil, and flora and fauna. The United Nations Environment Program has seen that the chemical compounds in rainfall from cloud seeding can have detrimental and damaging effects to the environment when the chemical is introduced to the ground.
To effectively monitor the levels of silver toxicity, at the very minimum, water samples should be taken on a monthly basis from every dam, creek, stock tank, and other water sources in the district while cloud seeding is being conducted. Soil samples should also be taken. Are these tests currently being conducted? NO!
Medical research demonstrates that humans absorb silver iodide through the lungs, nose, skin, and GI tract. Mild toxicity can cause GI irritation, kidney and lung lesions, blue or black discoloration of the skin, hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, shock, enlarged heart and death by respiratory depression. Just what our human bodies need as we fight off the other biological weapons of covid and vaxes being unleashed upon we lowly citizens that damage our hearts and lungs.
Next time you look up and see those chemtrails, and then notice a skin rash, running nose, headache, irritation of the mucous membranes, weakness, anemia, depression, etc., send a thought of thanks to our local politicians for funding the poison. Way to go Ketchum.
