In Ketchum and throughout the Wood River Valley, the signs are obvious: “Help Wanted” placards at restaurants and retail shops, longtime locals placing classified ads looking for a place to live, and people seeing their rents soar or their unit being converted to an Airbnb listing. The region—like many parts of the nation—is enduring a housing crisis, with scores upon scores of people in the valley’s workforce struggling to find an affordable place to live within commuting distance to their jobs.
The issue stood front and center during the campaign before the Ketchum mayoral election last month. Now, the city is moving on several fronts to address the problem. Some citizens have said it’s too little and too late. Others have said that any progress is welcome. Meanwhile, city officials are saying that solutions are being developed, but they will take time.
On Monday, city government tried to move forward on two of the fronts.
First, Mayor Neil Bradshaw introduced to the City Council and the public, the city’s new housing strategist, Carissa Connelly, who was recently hired as a contractor to serve as the point person in implementing plans to foster the development of community housing. The contract with Connelly was added to a contract established with Agnew-Beck, a Boise-based consulting firm, to create a concrete plan for adding community-housing units to the existing inventory.
With Connelly, Agnew-Beck is working to develop a “concise, actionable plan” to move the needle on housing, said Ellen Campfield Nelson, the company’s project manager.
The city is paying for the contracts with money from a new $864,000 Strategic Initiatives Fund— established in large part with federal American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds—which it plans to use mainly for housing initiatives.
Agnew-Beck is currently leading a public survey on the issue of housing, doing analysis of the problem and conducting interviews with stakeholders. In the next phase, during February and March, it will develop a plan in time for the city to act on one of its planned initiatives—asking voters in May to approve increases in local-option taxes and allow the city to spend some of that revenue to fund community housing.
In the vote, citizens would decide whether to approve an amendment to the city’s local-option tax, or LOT, laws that would allow the city to add supporting and providing workforce housing as an permissible use of the funds, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve yet-to-be-specified increases in the percentages collected for the taxes in various categories of sales.
Under a state provision for small resort cities, Ketchum collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). Eligible uses for the funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief, and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes.
Changing the LOT law would need approval of 60% of Ketchum voters. The city has calculated that changes could raise up to some $1.8 million per year, depending on how much the taxes are raised.
Ketchum targets in-lieu fees, short-term rentals
The City Council also discussed another housing initiative on Monday: a plan to significantly increase a fee some developers pay to help develop or acquire community housing.
Earlier this fall, the city proposed to raise the city’s “community housing in-lieu fee” by approximately 2.5 times, attached to a resolution to adopt a broad set of city fees for all departments. The City Council adopted the fee schedule, minus the proposed in-lieu fee, stating that the housing fee needed more discussion and input from developers.
The fee is sometimes charged to developers who choose to take advantage of a density bonus offered in certain zoning districts if they include a specified percentage of community housing in a project. Developers who take the density bonus must dedicate a calculated percentage of the gross floor area of the building—minus the area of any ground-floor retail, professional or public uses—as deed-restricted community housing. The bonus can be used in the city’s Community Core, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zoning districts.
As alternatives to including the community housing in a project, developers can construct community housing on another site in the city, acquire existing housing, convey land to the city or pay the in-lieu fee. Fees collected go into a city fund that can be used toward the procurement of deed-restricted community housing.
The in-lieu fee—which has not been updated since 2016—is currently $238 per square foot of housing the developer is required to provide. In October—in cooperation with the Blaine County Housing Authority, which manages a stock of community-housing units—city staff proposed to raise the fee to $607 per square foot.
In an informal “workshop” Monday, the mayor and City Council heard from developers that the proposed fee is too high, with some suggesting a fee in the range of $400 to $450 per square foot. With no decision made, city staff and the mayor will bring the plan—possibly revised—back to the council again for formal consideration.
The city is also working on other initiatives. One is the development of a new ordinance designed to increase regulation of short-term rentals in the city. A draft ordinance reviewed by the City Council on Dec. 6 calls for operators of short-term rentals to obtain a city permit and to meet specific maintenance standards for units to ensure occupant safety. The ordinance could also include a maximum number of occupants.
The ordinance is designed to make sure short-term rentals are properly regulated and to gain data on their numbers and impacts on the community. While regulation could promote some short-term rentals being converted to long-term rentals—in which local workers could live—that change would likely be small, city officials have said.
The city is strictly limited by state legislation that states that local governments cannot prohibit short-term rentals and can only regulate them to maintain the “health, safety and general welfare” of citizens and neighborhoods.
City finds inspiration in Vail program
City staff are also looking at whether Ketchum could mimic a successful housing program in Eagle County, Colorado, where Vail and Beaver Creek mountain resorts are located.
Vail developed a city department dedicated to providing long-term workforce housing and since 2017 has added more than 160 deed-restricted housing units to nearly 700 units that were already in its inventory. The town’s 10-year housing plan adopted some four years ago calls for bringing that number up to 1,700 by 2027.
Vail uses taxpayer funds to support its housing programs and is investigating whether it might implement a new, specific tax for those programs.
One of Vail’s hallmark housing programs being looked at by Ketchum is called Vail InDeed, which was started in 2017. A study revealed that Vail had more than 7,200 homes but its 5,300 residents were living in either some 1,750 occupied homes or its approximately 700 deed-restricted units for local workers. More than 4,750 of the homes were unoccupied, the study found, and when new homes went on the open market, about 90% of the time they were sold to owners who would not ultimately live in them.
The Vail InDeed program pays owners of residential units to place a deed restriction on their property that ensures it will always be occupied by someone who works in the area. The deed restriction requires that the occupant work at least 30 hours per week in Eagle County. There are no income limits, there is no family-size requirement and there is no cap on the value appreciation an owner can attain.
Meanwhile, plans for the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project in downtown Ketchum have been approved and construction is slated to start in the spring. The city has provided the land for the project on East Avenue at a minimal cost and has committed to supporting the project financially but has not yet made a monetary contribution.
On Monday, Campfield Nelson of Agnew-Beck summed up the issue.
“Housing is complex,” she said. ￼
"[In Vail] when new homes went on the open market, about 90% of the time they were sold to owners who would not ultimately live in them."
We need to know what this number is in Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Hailey. We can build all the affordable housing we want, but if we continue to lose housing to non-residents or investors, we are just treading water.
We need to copy Vail's indeed program to create a pool of housing that non-residents and investors can't touch.
Hailey could do likewise. To rent in Hailey you must work in Hailey.[beam]
