Ketchum eyes self-proclaimed 'anti-Airbnb' to address housing crisis

When Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly first heard about a company called Landing Locals that offers a short-term remedy to workforce-housing problems, she could barely wait to relay the information to her colleagues on the city staff.
“When Jade and I first heard about [this program], we were like, ‘We have to bring this to council now,’” she said, referring to City Administrator Jade Riley. “But [the company] told us, ‘Hold on—we have a list of other jurisdictions we’re already committed to.’”
It is no surprise that Landing Locals, which launched in March 2018, has a line of municipalities waiting for its services. The four programs currently operating—in Truckee, California; North Lake Tahoe, California; South Lake Tahoe, California; and Summit County, Colorado—have all seen positive early returns. Ketchum is still in the early stages of the process—bringing Landing Locals to the attention of the City Council and hearing community feedback as part of a larger push to enact the city’s Housing Action Plan. Connelly hopes that, if all goes according to plan, the city will begin the program at the end of summer or beginning of fall.
The company’s business model is simple: It offers cash incentives of varying levels to short-term-rental owners to convert their properties into seasonal or long-term employee housing. Then, according to CEO Colin Frolich, the company facilitates an “Airbnb-like” online marketplace to connect long-term tenants to vacation properties and second homes that often sit empty for most, if not all, of the year. The company’s first program, in Truckee, has housed 112 individuals in 56 housing units to date.
The “anti-Airbnb” tagline and Airbnb-like platform the company possesses come from Frolich’s time spent at the short-term-rental giant.
“I’m a self-proclaimed defector of Airbnb,” he said. “I left the company thinking, ‘This is a really cool company with great people,’ but I think that Silicon Valley companies have a tendency to be ‘growth-at-all-costs,’ and I wanted to leverage my skill set to do something that had a positive impact on the community.”
So, Frolich and his wife, Kai, quit their jobs and moved to Truckee, located just north of Lake Tahoe. When they began to look for long-term housing options and found little available, a light bulb went off.
“What if we created a platform geared towards local employees, not tourist housing?” he said.
With a $25,000 grant from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the couple founded Landing Locals and began work on their pilot program.
In October 2020, the program launched in Truckee, paying $3,000 flat to any homeowner who converted their short-term rental to housing qualified workers. To qualify, employees had to live within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and make no more than 120% of the area median income. Since the program kicked off in Truckee, one major round of changes has occurred, with another on the books. In August 2021, the program was updated to create a tiered system for payouts, varying based on length of the lease and number of residents housed. In addition, the maximum area-median-income percentage to qualify was raised to 150%.
At an April 26 Truckee City Council meeting, city officials expressed support for a second scaling-up of the program. Landing Locals proposed standardized per-person incentive rates, so those who house multiple workers aren’t receiving less per-person than those who house a single employee. Additionally, they are eliminating a 3-to-6-month lease option, as it was not used enough to merit its further inclusion in the program.
Hilary Hobbs, assistant to the town manager of Truckee, said the city is fully invested in expanding and improving its lease program.
“Our initial results have been very positive with homeowners who sign on to this program continuing to long-term lease,” she said. “This one-time payment is to incentivize behavior change. And what we have seen so far is good results with renters continuing to lend long-term beyond that one-year period.”
Frolich reports that 11 of the 13 properties in the Truckee pilot program that have come up for renewal have chosen to renew. In the first nine months in Truckee, the program converted 39 bedrooms across 21 units into long-term or seasonal housing. From August 2021 to March 2022, Truckee reported 65 more bedrooms across 35 units added to the tally. From a cost standpoint, that is a big win for the city, he said.
“It cost the city about $1,500 per bedroom for those 39 rooms,” he said. “That is a lot cheaper than building new units.”
In addition to the cost of paying renters, Truckee pays Landing Locals $5,000 a month for its services. That rate will increase to $7,500 per month on July 1.
The most common critiques that Landing Locals fields are whether paying second-home owners and landlords is the best solution to a housing crisis, and questions about why renters would continue to lease long-term if the program only offers a one-time incentive.
Seana Doherty, Truckee’s housing program manager, said it’s about how you frame the issue.
“You could look at it and ask, ‘Why are we paying wealthy people more money?’” she said, “or you can look at it as a really smart way for the government to use taxes they collect on visitors to create community infrastructure in the form of housing.”
There are also those who doubt that a one-time incentive will change long-term behavior. Frolich said the proof is in the numbers.
“What we’re finding is [the incentive is] this sort of psychological thing,” he said. “We’re trying to convince people to do something they might have already been considering, but this money kicks them over the edge, and then the chances of them going back to what they were doing before is probably pretty low, especially considering the peaks and valleys of short-term rentals.”
Frolich cited the 85% of homeowners in Truckee who chose to renew after the first period. The other programs currently in place are too new to have renewal figures.
Frolich reported that, in his experience, rent caps are generally bad for tenants, as landlords often set the price at the highest amount allowed. If Ketchum goes forward with the program, he would recommend against setting caps.
The Ketchum iteration of Landing Locals’ program—if approved—won’t take shape for months, but there are a few clues as to what it could look like. Most importantly, it requires at least $500,000—the minimum amount Landing Locals recommends to get the program off the ground. If voters approve the city’s local-option-tax ballot proposal—which would allow tax funds to be used for workforce-housing initiatives and raise collection rates on certain types of sales—those additional funds will help pay for the program.
Connelly said the city would likely pursue seasonal as well as yearly leases due to the high number of seasonal workers in Blaine County.
Ketchum would also prefer to set the area-median-income cap at a relatively high percentage, as a recent report by the city states that workers had to have earned 189% AMI to afford median rent in the city in 2021. Officials originally wanted to set a first-year goal of 100 rooms recovered, but were told by Landing Locals that figure is lofty, unless Ketchum partners with Sun Valley to include parts of its municipality. Ketchum officials met with representatives of Sun Valley, Blaine County and Landing Locals on Thursday. Expanding the program to those jurisdictions wouldn’t raise the monthly fee paid to Landing Locals.
Connelly said there is plenty of reason to be excited about the potential partnership with Landing Locals, but it is just one of many methods needed to solve the larger crisis at hand.
“Some people seem to have in their head that there is one thing that will save us, and there’s not,” she said. “A lot of people ask about the Vail inDEED program, which is awesome, but takes a long time to set up, and even longer to reap the benefits.
Vail inDEED is a program that incentivizes people selling property to deed-restrict their homes to house local employees only. Connelly said the city will likely still pursue a program like it, because the answer to the housing crisis has to be “multi-pronged.”
The next concrete step toward the city’s housing goals will be finalized on May 12, when the final Housing Action Plan is presented to the public. From there, work will begin on year-one targets, of which there are dozens. The important thing, according to those in charge, is to just start doing something.
“We can’t spend months and months in paralysis,” Doherty said. “People are leaving. So, as a decision-maker, you could say, ‘Let’s try this for a year’ and see if it works. Government has to be willing to take some risks and be innovative.” ￼
