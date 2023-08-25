Wood River Fire & Rescue

According to a February 2023 survey conducted by Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, 70 out of 100 first responders surveyed said they would support future consolidation efforts. The respondents came from every department, Bateman said.

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin and Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman unveiled at a meeting Monday a consolidation plan for the two agencies proposed to be in effect by Oct. 1, 2024.

The chiefs said they are moving forward with their plan and process specific to Ketchum and Wood River, but welcomed all other emergency response entities across the county to “come to the table.”

“It’s expandable,” Bateman said. “I think other people should join in.”

Fire consolidation meeting

Angenie McCleary

