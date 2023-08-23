Carissa Connelly (copy)

Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly.

 Express file photo by Willy Cook

Ketchum and Blaine County are in the beginning stages of founding a program that will provide financial and logistical assistance to those in need of emergency or transitional housing, with a goal of establishing a formal cross-agency structure that can tackle the problem on a full-time basis.

“It was really apparent last winter how big of a problem this is in our community,” Ketchum Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “Homelessness is different here than it is in a lot of other places.”

This comment came after Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly shared that homeless residents of the Wood River Valley are overwhelmingly employed and actively working.

