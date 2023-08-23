Ketchum and Blaine County are in the beginning stages of founding a program that will provide financial and logistical assistance to those in need of emergency or transitional housing, with a goal of establishing a formal cross-agency structure that can tackle the problem on a full-time basis.
“It was really apparent last winter how big of a problem this is in our community,” Ketchum Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “Homelessness is different here than it is in a lot of other places.”
This comment came after Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly shared that homeless residents of the Wood River Valley are overwhelmingly employed and actively working.
Data from the past year shows that as of Jan. 26, 2023, there were 139 individuals in the county experiencing homelessness. One hundred and twenty-five of those were in a shelter, transitional housing or some sort of supportive housing, while 14 were unsheltered, which includes those living in vehicles.
For this winter, Ketchum is planning to be better prepared. The city will seek funding from the Blaine County Charitable Fund, Blaine County Housing Authority, Blaine County Housing Fund and others in seeking expanded bed capacity for citizens in need. The city and county will also work together to expand the shelter capacity by pursuing federal funding.
Ketchum will also investigate the possibility of negotiating master leases with nearby motels, which would allow for blocks of rooms to be reserved for people in need. Before then, Connelly said, the city has to do more research into which spots are primed for this opportunity.
Connelly shared three different long-term steps that the city might want to take in the coming years. First is to implement a regional approach to homelessness planning that involves all nearby municipalities. Once that is accomplished, Ketchum can begin to establish and track goals that relate to the performance of the system, using metrics appropriate to the community. The final step is to increase the access to permanent solutions. That means the city will work with partners to increase the number of deed restricted units around the valley, as well as advocate for the expansion of Section 8 vouchers—federal funds assisting low-income, disabled and elderly individuals—in the county.
Perhaps the most alarming statistic is the number of Blaine County public school students who are experiencing homelessness. One hundred and fourteen students are homeless or not in a stable housing situation, which represents about 4% of total students in the district. Forty percent of those homeless students are learners of the English language as opposed to native speakers. Sixty-five percent of those students are Hispanic, and 11% are without a parent or guardian. That translates to about a dozen students in Blaine County don’t have a guardian or a place to live.
“It’s wild how many people are in month-to-month leases and are housing insecure in the valley,” Councilman Michael David said. “This is solvable, even if we aren’t close right now.” ￼
How long has Mike David been on Ketchum city council? End of day he’s said much and has nothing to point to as progress, time for Ketchum to elect representatives who will actually get something done.
The problems really not that hard if politicians are willing to make hard decisions. The NIMBY crowd owns Ketchum. I went to the Hailey P&Z offering to build 24 additional units on my existing mult-family property and was told "that's old Hailey (even though the property is on the northern most boundary of old hailey and surrounded on the middle school on one side, vacant school district property on another, multi-family on another side and a new small home development on the fourth side which is designed to only show garage doors toward our property. Perfect opportunity, although 3-4 P&Z members present for the meeting were less than supportive. This is a political problem not a "we need to spend more tax payer money starting yet another city/county initiative.
Homelessness is a serious issue. We have very limited data on it. For example, we don't seem to have data on who is homeless and where they work. That would be useful information for getting employers involved in solutions, especially in depressed wages situations where they are dumping their responsibility on the taxpayer. We don't seem to know where these people live or their immigration status. What is odd about the City Council meeting is that the City of Ketchum seems like it is about to step up to take over the housing issues of the entire County, but solely at Ketchum taxpayer expense. There is a huge conflict of interest of the Ketchum Housing director acting simultaneously as the Exec Dir of BCHA, sharing the same staff, and potentially funneling funds from Ketchum to BCHA. There is no transparency in how the money is flowing. This is not best practice for good government, and it is surprising that the City Administrator is okay with it. As for soliciting funds from BCCF to help with housing, didn't some of those funds come from the City of Ketchum? It was on a council agenda for Ketchum to send $40k to BCCF and to spend $250k on tiny homes to be placed in the Industrial Park. What kind of "recycling" of money is going on? I am all for helping people who need it, but it should be in conformity with open and transparent government. Note that the Ketchum Housing Action Plan defines homelessness to include people who commute more than 45min to work, and defines a "worker" to include someone who chooses not to work. You can't make this stuff up. Given the track record of the City of Ketchum on housing, perhaps they should just get out of the way and let WRHT and ARCH take the lead--both of them have been far more effective at creating actual workforce housing.
I also would like more information on the way homelessness is determined. Was there a survey? Who conducted the survey? Is the survey available to the public?
I really want to know what the situation is so that I can help. I cannot help if I cannot know the actual circumstances of these homeless people. For example, if there is a school kid, sleeping in a car, because he has no place to go, then I want to help with housing. But if the kid is sleeping in his car because he is mad at his parents for some reason, then maybe the family dynamics need help.
So, I hope someone will tell me how to get my hands on the survey that must have been conducted and also I will call Mary Fauth (thank you Perry).
Hi Diane - I would love to talk to you! The Ketchum Housing Matters Survey of 2021-22 very clearly shows that 1% of the respondents consider themselves homeless. This particular question has nothing to do with how far they commute, so Perry is conflating the information. The respondents themselves probably don't realize that homelessness, as a definition by all of our federal government, consider so many variables as officially homeless (couch surfing, living 2+ people to a single room, garages, etc.). So with enlightenment probably more of the survey respondents would've answered differently. With 4% of our school population as considered homeless, plus approximately 37% of our current BCCF applicants qualify as homeless, I would say it is an issue that CANNOT be ignored. I applaud the City of Ketchum through the efforts of BCHA to get ahead of the coming winter months. These are not freeloaders of our community, they are hardworking families with children going to school in Blaine County, people that have lived here for decades couch surfing or living in non-winterized campers, all trying to make two ends meet that can't hardly come within a marathon distance.
As far as the 45k funding BCCF received from the City of Ketchum earlier this year... this is earmarked as rent assistance with ability to be spent on households that need emergency housing. It was largely spent on rental assistance, but thankfully made up some of the difference of what was needed to keep families with children safe from harsh conditions this past winter. The balance of those costs to safeguard the most vulnerable we obtained support from many generous local individuals, organizations and foundations (plus the County through their dispersement of COVID specific ARPA funds).
Lastly, I think the article was mistaken about the "City seeking funding from BCCF (or otherwise)." BCCF will likely be looked to again to help families gain financial assistance for the cost of transitional housing that they can't cover above and beyond their income. With good efforts on the City's part to master lease rooms, the costs hopefully will be more obtainable for families and need less financial intervention on BCCF's part.
Mary, thank you for that information. Your post gave me the verbiage to do a bit of research this morning. I now see that the definition of "homeless" is very complicated. HUD has one definition and many regional or local housing groups have another definition. I found this article that describes the different definitions: https://schoolhouseconnection.org/aligning-homelessness-definitions/
I still wonder how a person helps any of these 12 school kids who do not have a guardian or a home. I wonder if, in order to help them, one would have to become a guardian through the courts or through an Idaho foster care system. That is rather complicated in terms of getting help quickly. On the other hand, if someone just provides a room to one of these kids, they will still be "homeless" under our defintion in Blaine County?
I think it would be helpful for these kids if a presentation were given to our community at large. Make is simple to attend, do it on a couple of different nights in different locations, do it on zoom or some other platform. Let the community know how they can help outside of government created platforms. When I was a teenager, it was the community who did the most to help these kids. These kids need caring adults to look after them, for a couple or few years. Until they can graduate high school. How can the members of our community do that without a bunch of red tape?
Desperate help is cheap help. Ketchum will kick the can clear to Hailey. Ketchum wants to house their help in the south valley courtesy of county funding and the federal government. Bus them in at sunrise, send them home at sunset.
Some of ARCH`s housing is deed restricted for people making 140% of the areas median income. That crunches to well over $100k/year. It is not the sort of housing that will help shelter the poor and needy who are living up the canyon, in a car, when January comes.
32% 0f Idahoans are employed, yet are unable to balance a basic household budget. They exist below the "Alice line", being asset limited, income constrained and employed.
An additional 11% live below the federal poverty line.
“Federal pandemic relief prevented a rise in homelessness, housing agency says“
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna101267
Trickle down economics looted the American middle class, leaving us with wealth inequality and consolidated power.
Can someone share the name of the agency to be contacted in order to help one of the 12 students who are completely homeless?
Diane, Blaine County Community Foundation (Mary Fauth) is probably your best contact for that.
This is hilarious! You didn't know the problem was this bad?? How? Because you haven't heard any of us telling you this is a problem, for decades?! Wow. Talk about tone deaf! That's a sure sign that whatever you do, it will still cater to the wealthy, who just cannot be offended with the direct results of their greed. Keep treating us like trash, Blaine County, everybody sees you. We're the county in Idaho, who actually proposed creating a tent city, for it's essential workers! All your useless experiments that never help anyone. Try talking to the people it's affecting! You can't make a solution with zero knowledge of the actual struggle! Keep telling the people who run this town, we don't matter. You will pay for it. ¯\_༼ ಥ ‿ ಥ ༽_/¯
You have a point. This Mayor and Council did nothing while all the long-term rentals went AirBNB. It took them over two years from the time lease to locals was first proposed (in part by people who have been squeezed out of Ketchum) to implement it.
