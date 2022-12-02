21-02-03 Baldy Ketchum Sun Valley 1 Roland.jpg

The view of Ketchum and Sun Valley from atop Bald Mountain on Saturday, Jan 30.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The city of Ketchum and Blaine County are aiming for 75% of their energy used in municipal operations to be clean by 2025.

“The community adopted very ambitious clean energy goals. We’re on a short timeline, so our first order of business is to try to find a path forward for that,” Blaine County Sustainability Manager Lynne Barker said at a Nov. 21 meeting with Ketchum City Council.

By 2030, the city and county hope to be using 100% clean energy for municipal operations. By 2035, the plan aims for 100% clean energy use by the community at large. By 2045, the city and county hope to be completely off non-renewable energy in all forms, including their vehicles.

