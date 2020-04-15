This is part one of a two-part series
Before COVID-19 hit the Wood River Valley, local paramedic Eric Demment would wear his standard Air St. Luke’s uniform: navy cargo pants, a navy windbreaker. Now, between patient transports—following either a 160-mile round trip to Twin Falls or a 300-mile round trip to Boise—he’ll change into a fresh pair of scrubs in the Wood River Medical Center men’s locker room and don an N95 respirator.
Sometimes, COVID-19 calls come in at three in the morning. Many of Demment’s patients are familiar faces—to be expected, since he’s lived in the valley for 17 years—some in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Over the course of the outbreak, he’s transported people between 2 and 85 years old.
“It’s been kind of a reality check seeing 22- and 25-year-olds who need oxygen,” he said in a Tuesday interview. “The best practice is to get them to Twin Falls [Magic Valley Medical Center], so if they do unfortunately take a turn for the worse, they’re in the right spot.”
No matter whether he’s met them before or not, it’s difficult to see any patient in pain and fear.
“The biggest COVID-19 ‘marker’ is fear, and that’s not an easy symptom to alleviate,” he said. “Under normal circumstances, you can get to know the patient and vice versa, but under these tougher circumstances the conversations are a lot less, for one because a lot of patients start coughing when they talk more.”
Demment said a lot of the fear is sparked by the realization that one could end up on a ventilator within 24 hours.
“The scary part is how [COVID] affects people so differently. There’s no way to predict how each patient will fare,” he said. “Furthermore, they’re going through this alone. No friends or family are allowed to visit in-hospital.”
Demment, who joined the Ketchum Fire Department in 2005 as a volunteer firefighter, became an EMT in 2006 and took on a job as a transport medic for Air St. Luke’s in 2010. He currently works part-time for Air St. Luke’s and Magic Valley Paramedics while remaining a volunteer for the Ketchum and Sun Valley fire departments.
Today, the valley’s major players working to provide round-the-clock EMTs, paramedics and drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak include Air St. Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics, the Ketchum Fire Department and Wood River Fire & Rescue. Around the time of the region’s surge of COVID-19 cases—March 22—Frontline EMS, based out of Mountain Home, stepped on board under a two-week contract with Blaine County.
“[Frontline] was able to provide a paramedic-level transport team, allowing the county to maintain paramedic coverage with the on-shift duty crews,” Ketchum Fire Capt. Tory Canfield said.
Canfield’s department and Wood River Fire & Rescue have focused on out-of-county transport for the Blaine County Ambulance District. One ambulance provided by the Carey Fire Department is staffed by a joint WRFR and KFD crew, Canfield said.
“EMTs and drivers are assigned as a crew, meaning the same members have been working together and are not intermingling with other crews,” she said.
All first responders have to operate under the assumption that every call represents a potential exposure, as some patients can be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.
“Every patient is considered a potential carrier, which is why the public may see crews responding in personal protective equipment,” Canfield said.
For EMTs riding in the back in close proximity to suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, personal protective equipment—commonly abbreviated PPE—includes a mask, gown, gloves and goggles.
“After the patient is transported, the EMTs’ PPE is appropriately disposed of and the entire ambulance is decontaminated and aired out,” she said.
Evaluating options
Air St. Luke’s and Frontline both take on patients demanding advanced life support, meaning paramedics are on board to provide airway support, cardiac monitoring and IV medication if needed. Patients requiring less intensive basic life support are handed off to the Blaine County Ambulance District. If both Air St. Luke’s and Frontline are already out on calls and a patient is in need of advanced life support, Demment said, Magic Valley Paramedics will come from Twin Falls.
For patients who need an air ambulance, an Air St. Luke’s twin-engine Bell 429 helicopter from Boise or Twin Falls is usually able to land on the roof of St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum.
Sometimes, Air St. Luke’s ground crews have to rush a patient to a fixed-wing plane waiting at Friedman Memorial Airport or to a helicopter base miles away.
“In inclement weather or during a time-sensitive emergency, an Air St. Luke’s pilot will indicate where they’ll land—typically at the airport or the Timmerman Hill base—and we’ll meet their crew there with the patient in our ambulance,” Demment said.
Ketchum emergency physician Dr. Brock Bemis said that if one of his COVID-19 patients needs a higher level of care, he has three options to send them to Boise or Twin Falls: critical care transport (rotor or fixed wing), advanced life support (ALS) or basic life support (BLS).
“We go through a checklist of sorts. If someone’s just getting fluids at the hospital, they can get away with a BLS level of transport. For patients needing more interventions on the way—like blood pressure stabilization or sedation—they’re assigned ALS crews,” he said. “If someone is really ill and we need to get them to the ICU in a hurry, ideally we’ll put them in a helicopter. Of course, if it’s pouring rain and that’s impossible, we have to get creative and think outside the box.”
Bemis applauded the Ketchum and Wood River fire departments for keeping other EMS providers less overwhelmed.
“Our rotating ground crew has been substantially better than what we’ve ever had before,” he said.
For the next installment—including Demment’s take on the COVID-19 curve—see Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Kudos to Mr. Demment and all the hard working people at St. Luke's during this incredibly challenging time. The Valley people will be forever grateful.
What we know about St. Lukes is they apparently have only one ventilator and if the weather is bad the helicopter can not get to the hospital for required emergency transport! This is not the Hospital Care Len sold out Blaine County for. We didn't agree to a transfer station! I think we deserve a complete independent audit of ST. Lukes Ketchum capabilities on our communities behalf and a return to modern local care!
