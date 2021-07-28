A decision by the Blaine County commissioners on March 15 to allow Idaho Power to build a redundant transmission line largely above ground along state Highway 75 continues to face a court challenge from county residents.
In late June, District Judge Jonathan Brody ruled that Idaho Power Co. was allowed to participate in the case, as it “would be affected by the outcome” of the court proceedings.” The company can join the commissioners in defending the decision, which is still undergoing judicial review in the 5th District Court.
On April 9, Attorney Fritz Haemmerle filed a petition for judicial review on behalf of eight people, among them former commission candidate Kiki Tidwell. The group of residents argued that the commissioners did not have the authority to modify their original decision on the matter, and that the above-ground transmission line would devalue the Scenic Highway Overlay District.
One petitioner, Laura Midgley, called the infrastructure project “unnecessary, outdated and expensive” in a Change.org petition posted last summer, arguing that it would pose significant wildfire and health risks.
“The [new line] will literally tower over the recreational bike and cross-country ski path that follows Buttercup Road and Highway 75, our scenic corridor … the community supports burial of the entire high-voltage transmission line,” said Midgely, who owns a home in the Valley Club subdivision near the route of the line. “Let’s not waste our chance to preserve our valley’s beauty, health, and safety.”
The county commissioners originally decided in June 2019 to issue Idaho Power Co. a conditional use permit that would allow the company to build a redundant line along state Highway 75, but under one condition: that the whole line, from the Wood River substation to Elkhorn Road, be buried to protect the scenic corridor.
In its 2019 decision, the county commissioners noted that “an overhead transmission line bisecting the Wood River Valley from Hailey to Ketchum remains significant” and the proposed line would “severely impact residential areas … the bike path, public facilities and the traveling public.”
On March 15, however, the Blaine County commissioners approved a modified conditional-use permit from Idaho Power authorizing the company to build an overhead redundant transmission line while burying the existing distribution lines along the highway to reduce the overall visual impact of the project.
The modified proposal also includes a 1.4-mile stretch of land south of Ketchum, between Elkhorn Road and Owl Rock Road, where the transmission line would be buried underground.
Idaho Power said it supported the new option, which would pass on the line-burial cost to all Blaine County ratepayers with a surcharge assessment because the county was not able to secure the necessary $35 million in funding to pay for the cost of the undergrounding option.
Fifteen days after the decision this spring, Haemmerle submitted a motion asking the commissioners to reconsider. But because the request was one day late—the deadline to submit such a motion is 14 days after the decision is announced—the commissioners voted to deny the request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In