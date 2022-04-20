An organization with a Ketchum connection is celebrating after a federal judge ruled on Monday in support of the group’s lawsuit against the Biden administration, effectively striking down and declaring unlawful the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order to wear masks on public transportation.
The Health Freedom Defense Fund—a nonprofit group headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, and led by Ketchum resident and prominent vaccine critic Leslie Manookian—filed the suit against the Biden administration and the CDC in U.S. District Court last July.
In its original complaint, the organization described itself as an advocacy group for “medical choice, bodily autonomy, and self-determination” that opposes “laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures, and devices against their will.”
In that complaint, the Defense Fund contended that the CDC’s mass-transit mask order was unlawful because it exceeded the agency’s “statutory and regulatory authority,” was enacted without proper noticing to the public and was ineffective and dangerous. The plaintiff group was joined by two Florida residents, Ana Carolina Daza and Sarah Pope, who claimed that wearing masks on airplanes had given them “overwhelming” anxiety, panic attacks and headaches.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa sided with the plaintiffs, writing in her decision that the CDC had exceeded its powers with the mandate, had failed to collect public comment and did not distinguish between types of masks based on their efficacy.
“The CDC did not allow for public participation through notice and comment before issuing the mask mandate. Accordingly, promulgation of the mandate violated the [Administrative Procedure Act],” wrote Mizelle, who was appointed to the federal bench in 2020 by former President Donald Trump.
The judge also stated that the mandate had failed to address “alternative or supplementary” means to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, “such as testing, temperature checks or occupancy limits in transit hubs and conveyances.”
“It also does not explain why all masks—homemade and medical-grade—are sufficient,” she wrote.
Mizelle further took issue with the CDC’s classification of its mask mandate as a form of “sanitation,” writing that sanitation refers to “garbage disposal, sewage and plumbing, or direct cleaning of a dirty or contaminated object,” and not public-health measures.
“Wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask or ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance,” she stated.
Above all, Mizelle wrote that the CDC had overstepped its boundaries by enacting a mandate that acted “on individuals directly,” as opposed to their “property interests.”
“Since the mask mandate regulates an individual’s behavior—wearing a mask—it imposes directly on liberty interests,” she wrote.
Defense Fund suit alleged ‘police power,’ medical harm
Through its attorneys, Brant Hadaway and George Wentz, the Defense Fund argued in both its original complaint and through supplemental briefings that the Biden administration had claimed “a sweeping police power” over passengers boarding airplanes, buses and other public transport—as well as those waiting in transportation hubs for other reasons—by declaring the COVID-19 pandemic an “emergency.”
The original complaint also suggested that mask-wearing causes headaches, emotional distress and “inadequate ventilation and increased levels of carbon dioxide...known as hypercapnia.” It cited a German study by Harald Walach, an alternative medicine advocate and author last year of two papers on COVID-19 that have since been retracted by the journals that published them, which claimed that “short-term mask-wearing in children of all ages” caused unacceptable buildup of carbon dioxide in their blood.
“The potential adverse health effects from this cannot be casually dismissed,” the suit stated.
Ruling casts ripple effects on mass transit
On Monday, most U.S. airlines—United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue—reacted quickly to Mizelle’s ruling, announcing through a cascade of press releases that they had voided mask requirements for passengers.
“As of today, masks are optional in airports and onboard aircraft,” Alaska Airlines stated.
“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” Delta Air Lines stated.
Amtrak and several rideshare services, including Uber and Lyft, also dropped their respective mask policies. (The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it will continue to enforce its mask mandate on subways and buses in New York City.)
Locally, the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority announced on Tuesday that “effective immediately,” it will no longer require masks on its buses and vans.
“Mountain Rides thanks our loyal riders for enduring with us the mask mandate over the past two years,” Executive Director Wally Morgus stated. “We look forward to, once again, fully enjoying big grins, happy smiles, and whistling ways on the bus.”
Reactions vary across the country
Shortly after the news broke on Monday, Manookian, the Health Freedom Defense Fund president, thanked Hadaway for his “unbelievably persuasive writing and argumentation and also his knowledge of the law.” She made the comment in an interview with the Freedom Travel Alliance, a Naples, Florida-based anti-mask organization.
“We’ve been doing backflips—I mean, we are over-the-moon ecstatic,” Manookian told the Alliance.
Manookian also applauded Mizelle for “standing up” and “saying ‘this is wrong’ in such a bold, clear, decisive way,” adding that both Mizelle and the Health Freedom Defense Fund have come under national scrutiny since Monday, and the Defense Fund has had its email accounts hacked.
“Do people not care about the rule of law? Do Americans not actually care about the CDC following the rules, the CDC stepping over its bounds, the Biden administration usurping power it doesn’t have?” Manookian asked. “I would have thought that we all want a country that is based on the rule of law. We should be celebrating this, not [criticizing] those of us who’ve been pursuing it.”
Hadaway commented that the plaintiffs “got very fortunate in drawing the judge we did.”
“[Mizelle] is a very courageous young judge,” he said. “She obviously knew that she would come in for a lot of criticism.”
“I find it very gratifying to see all of the happy faces that I’ve seen streaming on Twitter,” Hadaway continued. “This really blew up yesterday afternoon, with people on airplanes celebrating, pilots and flight attendants celebrating. That is a very nice feeling.”
In a tweet on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was happy to see Mizelle “follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate.”
“Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end,” he tweeted.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, however, called Mizelle’s ruling “disappointing” during a Monday press briefing. The Transportation Security Administration and the CDC are still recommending mask-wearing on public transit, she noted.
“The CDC recommended continuing the order for additional time—two weeks—to be able to assess the latest science in keeping with its responsibility to protect the American people,” Psaki said. “So, this is obviously a disappointing decision.” ￼
Jen Psaki, however, called Mizelle’s ruling “disappointing”.
No wonder Biden is in a political free fall. The administration is completely out of touch with the will of the American people (their boss). Good luck in November.
Fantastic! I can stop using a mask when I’m operating since it doesn’t “sanitize” what I exhale to any degree. No more “headaches, emotional distress” from “inadequate ventilation and increased levels of carbon dioxide...known as hypercapnia.” Yippee!
Suit yourself.
Awesome news. I'm sure this will upset the covidians but who cares?
Congrats Leslie, and thank you for your courage and your persistence. This is the right call for the values of freedom, bodily autonomy and self-determination. It's a shame how many people have become afraid of those things, and how many have sought to use the fear to control others. And JPN - I sure hope you have spent your life eating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, getting those 10,000 steps a day in, obeying speed limits, getting 8 hours of sleep, and avoiding drugs, alcohol, nicotine and stress. Because by your logic, doctors some day may choose not to treat you either.
Hopefully the doctors and nurses get to choose who they want to treat…
You mean like Americans were given the choice: “If you like your doctor, you get to keep your doctor?” Oh wait.
