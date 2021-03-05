A 5th District Court judge this week sided with former county commission candidate Kiki Tidwell in her lawsuit against Blaine County, the Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust, ruling that the county illegally issued a building permit for an affordable housing project north of Hailey.
In his conclusion filed Tuesday, Judge Michael Tribe wrote that in 2018 the county did not have the right to issue a building permit allowing ARCH to build a duplex at 3702 Buttercup Road because the county had received an easement only to use the land for open space or recreational activities.
“The County’s issuance of [the building permit] was unlawful because the applicant did not own the property rights necessary to construct community housing on [the parcel],” Tribe wrote.
The decision renders the building permit void and permanently prohibits the county or ARCH from building any structure on the property that does not fit within the parameters of “open space” or “recreational use.”
Blaine County attorney Tim Graves told the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday that the county is considering its appeal rights and will discuss its options with ARCH and the Blaine County Housing Authority.
“From the County’s perspective we believe an appeal is likely, as we believe that Judge Tribe’s decision is fundamentally flawed on multiple issues,” Graves said.
Tidwell, who ran unsuccessfully for the Blaine County commission in November, first filed the lawsuit in September 2018. She owns property near the parcel in question and recreates in the area, according to the court’s findings of fact.
“I strongly hope the county can avoid future litigation by following the rules and procedures that it requires of everyone else,” Tidwell said in a statement Tuesday following the decision.
The county will not be responsible for paying Tidwell’s legal fees, Tribe wrote in his decision; both parties must cover their own costs and attorney fees, as Tribe determined that the county did not act “without a reasonable basis in fact or law for attorney fee purposes.”
He must not know her. No one sides with Kiki.
Queen of the NIMBYs. Glad she didn't get elected.
An expensive appeal (to save face), would be a waste. Using Covid relief money for lawyers would be criminal. The county should buck up, admit their error, and move on.
..and pay her legal fees.
[thumbup]
