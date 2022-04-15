Jerome County resident Jack Nelsen has announced his candidacy for one of two seats in the Idaho House of Representatives that will represent Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
Nelsen has filed to run as a Republican for Seat B in District 26, which includes Blaine County and its two neighbors to the south.
Nelsen has a long history of involvement in the region, serving on the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Mid-Snake Water Commission and the Jerome County Republican Central Committee. He currently holds a position in the Jerome County Rotary Club and also serves on the College of Southern Idaho’s board of trustees, a position he has held since November 2016.
Nelsen holds a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education. Before becoming a full-time dairy farmer on his family’s farm, he taught as a music teacher for the Wendell School District for three years.
Nelsen’s platform is predicated on what he calls “the common-sense approach” to protect the district’s water supply, support the agricultural community and empower the youth through education and career opportunities.
As a farmer, Nelsen said he believes that preserving Idaho’s water supply is of utmost importance.
“Everything in Idaho comes down to preserving our water, agriculture and recreation opportunities through strong, local communities,” he said. “I believe in respect, integrity and a commitment to preserving and protecting Idaho’s land and resources while also looking toward changing times and opportunities for growth.”
As a former educator, Nelsen has been a longtime advocate for local control of school districts, quality education for early childhood, better access to workforce training and the College of Southern Idaho’s scholarship program.
“I see the value of promoting and creating more opportunities for our youth,” he said. “To access the incredible education and workforce development programs, and to support our schools to foster curiosity and innovation in our future leaders.”
Nelsen said he believes that the district’s farmers, dairy workers, ranchers and agricultural companies are all connected to Idaho’s success.
Nelsen is running against fellow Republican Lyle Johnstone in the upcoming primary election on May 17. Republican primaries in Idaho are “closed” elections, in which only registered Republicans can vote. The winner will face Democrat Karma Fitzgerald in the general election on Nov. 8.
Representatives serve two-year terms.
District 26 Seat B is currently held by Democrat Sally Toone of Gooding. After last year’s state redistricting changed District 26—which included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties to Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties—Toone was no longer eligible to hold the seat. ￼
