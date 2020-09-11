A 45-year-old Jerome man was found deceased on Saturday following an unwitnessed accident in the area of Baker Creek Road.
Eduardo Aguilar was found by U.S. Forest Service employees who were in the area monitoring firewood cutting, according to Ketchum Fire Department Chief Bill McLaughlin. Ketchum Fire responded to the report of an unresponsive person.
“Upon arrival, we found an individual who had apparently been cutting firewood and had an unwitnessed accident,” McLaughlin said in an email to the Mountain Express on Wednesday.
“He was then pronounced dead on scene.”
McLaughlin reminds residents to use proper safety equipment and follow accepted practices when cutting firewood.
“Safety equipment should include saw chaps, hard hat, hearing protection, eye protection, boots and gloves,” McLaughlin said. “Safe operation is best learned in a formal training class. Safety videos and guides are also available on the major chainsaw manufacturers’ websites.”
