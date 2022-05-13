Amid accumulating stories of Wood River Valley residents living in their cars, being forced to camp, to “surf” from one couch or residence to another, or simply move away, leaders are taking action to solve the region’s affordable-housing crisis.
Some critics, analysts and elected officials have said efforts being made are part of a delayed response, one that came in earnest only after frustrated residents organized the first “Occupy Town Square” rally in Ketchum last year to demand solutions. There, people also told stories of their housing struggles at public hearings and business owners lamented staff shortages. The issue garnered more attention in 2021 when Ketchum made national news after its leaders contemplated allowing workers to camp on city lands.
Ketchum City Councilman Michael David—who ran affordable-housing agencies in Blaine County and Valley County, Idaho, in the 2000s—said numerous factors contributed to causing the crisis over many years. To begin with, he noted, Blaine County lacks developable land, with most acreage owned and managed by the federal government. In addition, a few concerted efforts to support development of affordable housing through new zoning laws were halted in court. Some affordable-housing projects were challenged by neighbors and were stopped by legal actions or by developers getting “cold feet,” he said.
“There was an unwillingness to be bold,” David said. “People just kicked the can down the road.”
The situation was worsened by the Great Recession that started in late 2007, David said. Hundreds of affordable-housing units were “in the pipeline,” he said, but the real estate market crashed and they were eliminated. It was worsened again when a real estate buying spree during the COVID-19 pandemic sent prices skyward and depressed the inventory of properties.
Harry Griffith, executive director of the nonprofit Sun Valley Economic Development business organization, said another challenge has been Idaho laws that limit the ability of public agencies to raise money for affordable-housing projects and programs.
One example, he said, is a real estate transfer tax to support affordable housing. Such a tax has been used effectively in other states to raise millions of dollars by adding a low-figure tax—such as 1%—that can be passed on to buyers. It is not allowed in Idaho.
Another challenge has been inadequate funding of the Idaho Housing Trust Fund, Griffith said. The fund—established in 1992 as a source of matching dollars for federal affordable-housing initiatives—has essentially been empty since its inception.
And there’s more to the equation, said Carissa Connelly, housing strategist for the city of Ketchum. The number of long-term rentals has declined and the number of short-term rentals has increased, lowering the number of residences available for full-time residents and workers.
In addition, studies have shown, the development of new housing units in Ketchum has slowed, and the development that is occurring is not in the affordable category.
“The development we’re seeing is pretty much luxury,” Connelly said.
Local governments, organizations initiate responses
Delayed or not, local governments and a variety of organizations in Blaine County are ramping up efforts to address the housing crisis.
One major set of initiatives has come from the city of Ketchum, which over the last year has developed an ambitious 10-year Housing Action Plan aimed at preserving or adding hundreds of affordable units a year. The Ketchum City Council voted unanimously on Monday to adopt the plan through a resolution that allows it to be updated as conditions change.
An in-depth study of housing needs in 2021-22 concluded that to meet affordable-housing demand, the city needs to add or maintain 660-980 affordable-housing units over the next 10 years, through new construction, preserving existing rental units and converting existing residences into long-term rentals.
Countywide, the estimate is 4,700-6,400 new, preserved or converted units, depending on growth levels.
Ketchum has already devoted significant resources to supporting the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project downtown, including monetary support and provision of the valuable land on East Avenue. The developer in the public-private partnership is scheduled to break ground soon after the existing structure on the site is demolished next week.
Ketchum is also using $864,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support housing initiatives, including development of its 10-year plan.
The Housing Action Plan—which is estimated to cost $5 million to $8 million per year to implement—calls for a long list of priority actions over the next year alone, including:
- Supporting the development of workforce housing by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency at its half-block property along Washington Avenue in central Ketchum. That project is in the early stages of planning.
- Identifying properties that could be developed with affordable housing and developing potential partnerships to build new housing.
- Changing development regulations to protect housing and encourage private development of more units.
- Increasing funding for housing programs, including through getting voter approval to assess additional local-option sales taxes in the city, which could bring in some $3 million per year. Voters will decide on the matter on Tuesday, May 17. Funding will also be sought from donors and other sources.
Ketchum is also looking at a program to pay owners of residential properties to place a deed restriction on their property that ensures it will always be occupied by someone who works in the area. Another potential program would pay people who have short-term rentals or seldom-used properties to provide long-term leases to local workers.
This spring, Ketchum is taking the first steps toward tighter regulation of short-term rentals, though state law prohibits strict limitations on such properties.
The city is also collaborating with the Blaine County Housing Authority—which manages about 110 deed-restricted housing units and advocates for affordable-housing programs—and Blaine County to restructure the Housing Authority into a more effective, better-funded organization. Ketchum and the county are considering co-funding the new organization and actively cooperating with other municipalities and stakeholders.
In the meantime, the Housing Authority has made its own strides, said Sarah Michael, chair of the organization’s governing board. It has increased the number of rental units at its Lift Tower Lodge property in Ketchum from six to 14, she said, and made other improvements to the building.
Nonetheless, she said, she hopes restructuring the organization will make it more connected to housing programs and projects in the county.
“The goal is to be a resource for all housing, to be a one-stop shop,” she said.
Another organization that is making significant progress is the nonprofit ARCH Community Housing Trust. ARCH—which started out as an advocacy organization but evolved into a developer of affordable housing—has developed more than 150 affordable units in Blaine County. In partnership with Blaine County, it recently completed the Blaine Manor housing project in Hailey, with 30 family units and 30 senior-citizen units.
ARCH is also working in partnership with the Blaine County School District to develop six to eight employee units in Hailey, as well as with the St. Luke’s Health System to build 12 employee units in Hailey and Bellevue. Other projects in Hailey and southern Blaine County are also in development.
ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith said the organization has made significant progress in funding, through rental income, grants and donations from philanthropists and private foundations. Now, private developers are approaching ARCH to include some affordable housing in their projects, she said, and she hopes that the queries—and the inclusion of affordable units—will become the norm.
“It’s a great model,” she said. “It helps the developer and it helps the community.”
Ranging initiatives bring ‘optimism’
Blaine County, other Wood River Valley cities, private developers and other nonprofit organizations are also working to tackle the housing crisis. Michelle Griffith—who also serves as a Sun Valley city councilwoman—said the city of Sun Valley has been giving up to $500 a month to employees burdened by housing costs, and is also considering a program to pay property owners to provide long-term leases to local workers. Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District are also working to develop eight housing units for first responders at the mid-valley Greenhorn Fire Station.
The city of Hailey recently legalized RV camping on private property to potentially provide workforce housing and Bellevue has explored avenues to encourage housing development. Blaine County plans to allocate a significant portion of its $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to housing initiatives. Blaine County leaders discuss actions on housing weekly, said Dick Fosbury, chair of the Blaine County Commission.
Private developers have hundreds of new multi-family housing units in the development process in Hailey, noted Harry Griffith, of Sun Valley Economic Development. Even market-rate units can help make a dent in the crisis, analysts have said. Some private workforce-housing projects are in development in Ketchum and the surrounding area.
In addition, new organizations have been formed to help people challenged by the housing crisis and to add to the stock of housing. Examples include the Blaine County Charitable Fund—a nonprofit organization started during the COVID-19 pandemic—and the Wood River Community Housing Trust.
David, the Ketchum councilman, said funding—sometimes paired with land donations—is ultimately the key to developing housing and starting new programs.
“They all take money,” he said, noting that he believes the problem cannot be solved by private development alone.
“We’re not going to build our way out of this,” he said.
Despite waiting too long to take bold steps, the broader community is “on the right track,” David said, and he is encouraged that some leaders are “starting to view housing as infrastructure.”
“I think we’ve got some good opportunities to make a difference,” he said.
Michelle Griffith agreed, noting that she sees that “the community is now focused on housing.”
“The overall note is one of optimism,” she said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In