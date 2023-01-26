Hailey Post Office

Inside the Hailey Post Office on Nov. 18, 2022. Postal officials say the facility is operating short on staff.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined Rep. Mike Simpson in sending a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington D.C. this month seeking answers on—and solutions to—the staffing shortages that have hamstrung the Hailey Post Office since the fall.

The letter, dated Jan. 13, came after "local and state officials" reached out to the Idaho delegation for information. All three District 26 legislators—Sen. Ron Taylor, who lives in Hailey, Rep. Jack Nelson and Rep. Ned Burns—previously told the Express that they had appealed to the federal lawmakers to intervene. 

"While we understand that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is under immense strain due to lack of carriers and supply shortages, constituents in Hailey have been unable to receive consistent deliveries or even pick up their mail from the Post Office,” reads the letter, which Nelsen shared with the Express. “While the Hailey Post Office has hired two new mail carriers, a profound lack of communication has left residents in the dark about the status of their mail."

