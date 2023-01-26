Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined Rep. Mike Simpson in sending a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington D.C. this month seeking answers on—and solutions to—the staffing shortages that have hamstrung the Hailey Post Office since the fall.
The letter, dated Jan. 13, came after "local and state officials" reached out to the Idaho delegation for information. All three District 26 legislators—Sen. Ron Taylor, who lives in Hailey, Rep. Jack Nelson and Rep. Ned Burns—previously told the Express that they had appealed to the federal lawmakers to intervene.
"While we understand that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is under immense strain due to lack of carriers and supply shortages, constituents in Hailey have been unable to receive consistent deliveries or even pick up their mail from the Post Office,” reads the letter, which Nelsen shared with the Express. “While the Hailey Post Office has hired two new mail carriers, a profound lack of communication has left residents in the dark about the status of their mail."
About time.
I believe the Post office is not only understaffed, but also mismanaged. I would do several things to change the Postal Service. #1. Fire Dejoy, #2. Hire someone from Amazon to run the Postal Service and upgrade the system. I would get the money from the funds we send to other countries, like Mexico. Remember Trump? He gave Mexico $20 million dollars to stop the flow of migrants, but the flow continued and increased. We give a lot of money out to other countries to be "Friends" That needs to stop! Get someone in the Postal Service that knows how to do it and run it like a business, not a hobby and get paid for doing nothing.
