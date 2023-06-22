Salmon-Challis National Forest Sign (copy)

More than 60% of Idaho is federal public land.

 Courtesy photo

In 2023 Idaho counties are receiving a combined $38.2 million in payment in lieu of taxes, or PILT, funding for federal lands that are exempt from tax collections, U.S. Department of Interior officials announced in a press release issued Thursday. 

The federal government sends the PILT payments to local county governments that are home to federal land that is exempt from taxation, including public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation and more. 

The payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land in a given county and that county’s population. The money is intended to help counties maintain services because they cannot collect taxes on those public federal lands. 

