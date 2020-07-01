An inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little announced last week. Though the Blaine County jail houses Department of Correction inmates, the announcement will not affect procedures there, Sheriff Steve Harkins said.
Little did not provide further details about the inmate who tested positive for coronavirus, but said in a news release that he was “confident” that the safety measures in place at the prison “will meet the health and safety needs of all” at the prison.
“As one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in our inmate population, the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread,” Little said in a statement. “The health and safety of the inmates in the state’s custody, as well as the state employees who work with them, is paramount.”
The Blaine County jail had 25 Idaho Department of Correction inmates in custody as of Thursday morning, according to an online jail roster on the Sheriff’s Office’s website. But the state inmates who transfer into the Blaine County jail from elsewhere don’t come from the state prison, Harkins said—rather, they’re inmates from other county jails who have been sentenced to Department of Correction custody but who the state prison does not have room for.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Blaine County jail, Harkins said Thursday.
Jail programming and visits through a glass divider resumed at the Blaine County jail on June 1 after temporarily halting due to COVID-19. The jail resumed accepting new inmates from other counties on June 15, the same day that weekend sentences and work release programs resumed.
Jail staff members wear masks and incoming inmates are screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In