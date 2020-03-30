Idaho’s primary election will still take place on May 19, the state announced this week—but the election will be conducted by mail.
Idahoans will be able to vote from home using absentee ballots, Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said Monday. The governor is expected to issue a proclamation addressing the election in the coming days.
“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Little said in a statement from the Governor’s Office. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year.”
The decision became “necessary” after state officials realized that “sufficient polling places and poll workers could not be obtained for the election,” the Governor’s Office said.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has set up a website that allows Idaho voters to register and request an absentee ballot.
Little and Denney will now work with the Attorney General’s Office and county clerks across Idaho to “refine the absentee voting process for these unique circumstances,” the Governor’s Office said, including setting deadlines for registration, requesting a ballot, and returning the ballot.
In the statement issued by the Governor’s Office, Idaho Senate President Pro Team Brent Hill applauded Little’s decision to conduct the election by mail.
“We all hope Idaho’s situation with coronavirus will improve before election day on May 19, but decisions cannot wait,” Hill said, adding: “This is our chance to show the world that, even under difficult conditions, our American values are alive and well.”
Is the Hailey driver's license office open for business? If not, by what other means may we obtain an Idaho REAL ID (Star Card) in time to request a mail-in ballot?
