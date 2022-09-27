Idaho Power Co. has scheduled a maintenance-related power outage in the northern Wood River Valley from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, until approximately 6 a.m. the following morning.
The planned outage will impact some 8,900 Idaho Power customers from north of Hailey to the north, including Ketchum and Sun Valley, said company spokesman Jordan Rodriguez. It will not include Hailey, he said.
The outage is planned to allow crews to do transmission line maintenance work that is done every 10 years, Rodriguez said. Idaho Power tries to plan such outages for times that have the least impact on customers, he said.
Where “north of Hailey”? Map???
