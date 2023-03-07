The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced grant awards totaling $107,700 to five drinking water and wastewater systems statewide to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
Starweather Owners Association in Blaine County was awarded $25,700 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements.
The total project cost is $51,400, and the remaining $25,700 will be funded by the Starweather Owners Association
DEQ’s Planning Grant Program provides assistance to eligible wastewater and drinking water systems. These grants are used to develop engineering reports identifying the most cost-effective, environmentally sound method of upgrading a system to achieve and maintain compliance with state and federal standards.
Grants cover up to 50% of eligible planning costs. Grant recipients must pick up the remaining 50%.
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Little said in a DEQ press release. “These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents—especially those in our rural communities—can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come.”
The following entities also received funding through the DEQ’s Planning Grant Program:
Bailey Creek Homeowner’s Association in Caribou County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements.
The city of Basalt in Bingham County was awarded $12,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study.
The city of Dubois in Clark County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study.
Fairview Water District in Franklin County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study. ￼
