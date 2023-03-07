The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced grant awards totaling $107,700 to five drinking water and wastewater systems statewide to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.

Starweather Owners Association in Blaine County was awarded $25,700 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements.

The total project cost is $51,400, and the remaining $25,700 will be funded by the Starweather Owners Association

