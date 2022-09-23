OHL 4.jpg_small

Idaho Basecamp Program Director Whitney McNees, left, and Mat Gershater, right.

 Courtesy of Mat Gershater.

The nonprofit Idaho BaseCamp educational organization was recently awarded a $500,000 donation from a private donor to pay off a loan for a seven-bedroom house in Hailey that will provide rooms for nonprofit employees working in the Wood River Valley.

Idaho Base Camp Executive Director Matthew Gershater said the education organization started looking for a way to keep employees from leaving town more than a year ago due to the high cost of rent and lack of housing options. The group began acquiring private loans from supporters and board members to build.

“Our staff was leaving because they had no place to live,” Gershater said. “But we found it wasn’t feasible to buy property and hire a contractor. We needed to find a place sooner.”

