The nonprofit Idaho BaseCamp educational organization was recently awarded a $500,000 donation from a private donor to pay off a loan for a seven-bedroom house in Hailey that will provide rooms for nonprofit employees working in the Wood River Valley.
Idaho Base Camp Executive Director Matthew Gershater said the education organization started looking for a way to keep employees from leaving town more than a year ago due to the high cost of rent and lack of housing options. The group began acquiring private loans from supporters and board members to build.
“Our staff was leaving because they had no place to live,” Gershater said. “But we found it wasn’t feasible to buy property and hire a contractor. We needed to find a place sooner.”
BaseCamp used the six-month term private loans to buy a house at 831 Buttercup Road last year for $850,000 in cash. The building was remodeled and a traditional home loan was acquired, as the organization continued fundraising. In mid-September, philanthropist Jeanne Herberger stepped in with a $500,000 donation to help pay off the home loan.
Gershater said the home currently houses two IdahoBase Camp employees and two Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation employees. Some employees work for both organizations, both of which have seasonal positions. He said the home will be available only to workers employed in the local nonprofit community.
According to the Spur Foundation, nonprofits spend $12 million annually on staff wages and salaries in the valley. Gershater said the house will be available to workers in organizations with no more than a $5 million annual budget.
“We will house our IdahoBase Camp employees there in summer. In winter, we will open rooms to other nonprofit employees from other organizations, ideally those working with kids and the outdoors,” he said.
Rooms in the house will rent for $500 per month, utilities included.
Gershater said $130,000 remains to be paid on the home loan, for which a fundraising campaign has started.
“For our business plan it makes sense to pay off the house to make the rents affordable,” Gershater said. “Then the rentals will help pay for our programs, so it’s a revenue model for us. For a lot of nonprofits it can be a place where employees can land and get their feet underneath them and begin to find their way in the valley.”
Established in 1998, IdahoBase Camp serves 1,300 students each year with after-school programs in Bellevue and at a remote village site over Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley. The organization partners with schools and several other nonprofit organizations. For more info go to: idahobasecamp.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In