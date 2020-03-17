As news of the novel coronavirus swept through the valley—and shut down Sun Valley’s ski areas— on Monday, The Hunger Coalition smashed its previous record for single-day clients at its Bellevue pantry.
The nonprofit food bank shifted its model this week to carrying pre-made boxes of food to waiting cars three times per week, rather gathering clients inside its warehouse for shopping. This did nothing to deter those who showed up in droves on Monday to stock up on essential foods and toiletries.
In all, it provided supplies to 131 families to start the week.
“Before that, our highest day on record was in April of 2016, serving 105 families during slack season, a time that often brings more people in because of seasonal layoffs,’ said Hunger Coalition Development and Communications Supervisor Kristin McMahon.
With most of the Wood River going to close quarters to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many volunteers signed up to replace more at-risk team members at The Hunger Coalition.
“We had a remarkable response to a call for volunteers,” McMahon said. “We have a waiting list and we anticipate the need for more. It’s all going efficiently and has been working like a well-oiled machine.”
In preparation for higher demand and a potential food shortage, 10 percent more food was purchased to ready the food pantry at the Hunger Coalition this week. McMahon said there were about twice as many families as she usually sees on a Monday afternoon.
“We have heard some new voices out there among our clients, people who think they may get laid off soon. Some are coming back to us for help after a few years ago because their pay has already been cut,” said McMahon. “The financial impact from the coronavirus has been sweeping through the community. People may not have the funds they need to fill out their grocery budgets.”
The Hunger Coalition is monitoring the coronavirus situation and will stay open for “as long as it is safe,” the organization said in a statement.
“In times like these, vulnerable community members need the most support. The Hunger Coalition served over 4,000 people last year—many of whom can’t afford cuts to their hours or a reserve of emergency essentials like food and toiletries,” it said.
The Hunger Coalition continues to collaborate with the Blaine County School District to ensure students who rely on school meals and then nonprofit’s school food programs will have access to nutritious food during the district-wide closure.
To support The Hunger Coalition go to thehungercoalition.org/act/donate/ or send a check to 121 Honeysuckle St, Bellevue, ID 83313.
