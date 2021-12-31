Housing crisis prompted range of responses in 2021

In 2021, an ongoing shortage of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley turned into a full-blown crisis.
With the arrival of the new year, confidence grew that COVID-19 vaccines would return residents’—and visitors’—lives to normal. But, for many, normal never came. The short list of residential units for rent in classified ads got shorter. Some longtime locals placed ads looking for a place to live, while others saw their rents raised or their unit sold or converted to a short-term rental.
Eventually, some people in the workforce gave up, the data has indicated, and left for places where they could better afford to live—and simply find a place to live. “Help Wanted” signs increasingly popped up at restaurants and retail shops. Some businesses had to cut back their hours of operation and even close on some regular business days. A few closed permanently. The staffing shortage hit larger institutions, too, including the Blaine County School District and the St. Luke’s Wood River health-care organization—two of the county’s three biggest employers.
In advance of the busy summer tourist season, Ketchum city officials briefly considered allowing a “tent city” on the edge of town to provide temporary housing for workers. In a place where the median sales price of a home was recently pegged at $775,000 and riches abound, some in the community were shocked at the desperation.
The idea never materialized, but it and other grim signs of the housing crisis further amplified the issue. Some local government initiatives to address the crisis were made top priorities, while new ones were put into fast-track development. One idea for a quick fix came to fruition last summer, when the cities of Ketchum and Hailey approved emergency ordinances to allow people to
live in RVs for up to six months in previously restricted zones, except during winter.
One of the largest—and most politicized—pushes for development of workforce housing this year was in Ketchum, where city leaders approved plans for the 51-unit Bluebird Village development. The city has provided land for the workforce-housing project in downtown Ketchum—on East Avenue, where City Hall used to be located—and construction is slated to start in the spring. The city and its Urban Renewal Agency are also committed to supporting the project financially.
The Bluebird Village proposal had some fierce detractors, with numerous full-page newspaper ads criticizing the funding structure, the location and other elements of the plans. Approval of the project—which includes plans to favor local workers—spilled into the fall campaign for the Ketchum mayoral election. Bluebird opponent Perry Boyle challenged incumbent Mayor Neil Bradshaw, who has pushed hard for the development. Ultimately, Bradshaw beat Boyle and two other opponents and the project continues to move forward.
Ketchum is also working on other initiatives to add to the stock of affordable housing.
The city recently hired a new housing strategist to serve as the point person in implementing plans to foster development of community housing. The contract with housing expert Carissa Connelly was added to a contract established with a Boise-based consulting firm—named Agnew-Beck—to create a concrete plan for adding community-housing units to the existing inventory.
Ketchum leaders also plan to ask voters in May to approve increases in local-option taxes and allow the city to spend some LOT revenue on funding community housing. In the vote, citizens would decide whether to approve an amendment to the city’s LOT laws that would allow the city to add supporting and providing workforce housing as an allowed use of the funds, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve yet-to-be-specified increases in the percentages collected for the taxes in various categories of sales.
Changing the LOT law would need approval of 60% of Ketchum voters. The city has calculated that changes could raise up to some $1.8 million per year, depending on how much the taxes are raised.
Earlier this month, Ketchum increased a fee some developers pay into a fund used to help develop or acquire community housing and took a step toward approving an ordinance to regulate—but not limit—short-term rentals. While regulation could promote some short-term rentals being converted to long-term rentals—in which local workers could live—that change would likely be small, city officials have said.
Ketchum city staff are also looking at a program to pay owners of residential units to place a deed restriction on their property that ensures it will always be occupied by someone who works in the area.
In Hailey, construction moved ahead on a 60-unit housing development on the south end of Main Street called Blaine Manor. The two-building, approximately 73,000-square-foot project includes plans to divide the units between low-income and senior-citizen occupants. Managers of the apartment complex are now accepting applications.
Plans for a separate affordable-housing development in Hailey were dashed in March, when a fire destroyed the Croy Street Exchange building. The owners of the downtown building—including co-owner Michelle Stennett, a state senator—planned to convert the high-profile commercial building to workforce housing.
In January, the Hailey City Council approved an ordinance to allow small “accessory-dwelling units” in certain subdivisions. The units are viewed as one way to boost the stock of affordable housing.
Blaine County government has also been aiming to address the crisis. Earlier this month, it initiated a process to approve allowing people to live in so-called “tiny homes on wheels” in areas where they are not currently allowed.
Some of the major employers in the Wood River Valley are also taking action.
In October, the Blaine County School District launched a $1 million rent-assistance program to help staff pay soaring rents in the region. The two-year pilot program will pay qualified employees up to $500 per month toward rental costs, with new hires on the lower end of the pay scale getting priority.
St. Luke’s and two partners—the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and ARCH Community Housing Trust—launched in September a project to develop 12 housing units in Quigley Canyon, on the east side of Hailey. The plan calls for the units to be long-term rental units for St. Luke’s employees.
Developers are involved, too.
A mixed-use project being built at the southwest corner of the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue in Ketchum will include at least 12 units of community housing. The units will be used for employees of the planned Harriman Hotel—a project planned for Main Street that has stalled—or be deed-restricted community housing.
In late November, developer Rolling Rock Properties announced plans to build a high-density workforce housing project in the McHanville area, about 2 miles south of Ketchum. Details will be released in the first half of 2022, the developer said. ￼
