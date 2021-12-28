The Blaine County Housing Authority has appointed two new board members, Executive Director Nathan Harvill announced earlier this month.
Sarah Michael and Tara Bell will fill open seats representing Sun Valley and Bellevue respectively on the seven-person board.
Michael’s appointment adds another chapter to her long history in local government. She served as a Blaine County commissioner from 2000-2008, and since 2019 has served on the board of the North Blaine County Fire Protection District.
“Sarah Michael’s experience in local government and her role as a North Blaine County Fire Commissioner focusing on developing more firefighter housing at the Greenhorn Fire Station will add a level of expertise and advocacy that we appreciate,” Harvill said.
In a statement, Michael said that she is pleased to be joining the Housing Authority. “I have been an advocate for affordable housing for decades, so serving on the BCHA is a natural fit,” she said.
Tara Bell, a third-generation Blaine County resident, will represent the city of Bellevue. Bell is also an advocate for affordable housing and hopes that providing new options for housing will benefit her friends and neighbors in the South Valley.
“Many of my friends are having trouble staying here because they can’t find housing, and there is a substantial shortage of local housing options,” Bell said. “I look forward to working with the BCHA Board and staff on housing solutions to keep our local talent here in the valley.” ￼
