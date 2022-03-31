The Blaine County Housing Authority has added Becky Lopez to its board.
Lopez currently serves as executive director of the Alliance of Idaho, an organization that works to protect the human rights of immigrants. She is the only Latina executive director of a nonprofit in the Wood River Valley.
“Becky brings knowledge and experience working with Blaine County’s Latinx community that the housing board needs,” said board Chair Sarah Michael.
The Housing Authority is a joint venture of local governments that “promotes, plans, preserves and advocates for the long-term supply of affordable housing in Blaine County."
