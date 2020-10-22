A Blaine County family has been displaced after a house fire ignited overnight in a subdivision between Hailey and Ketchum.
Two dozen firefighters from across the Wood River Valley responded to the blaze in the Heatherlands early Thursday morning, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman.
Local fire departments received a call that the house’s attached garage was on fire just before 1 a.m., Bateman said. All occupants were out of the house when the fire was reported.
The fire was contained around 2:30 a.m. after spreading into the attic of the house, Bateman said.
More than 10 fire apparatus from the Sun Valley Fire Department, Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District, Ketchum Fire Department and Wood River Fire and Rescue—with assistance from the Hailey Fire Department and the Bellevue Fire Department—ultimately responded.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
