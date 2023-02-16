Hulen Meadows construction

The Sun Valley Board of Realtors said that reduced home sales volume is likely tied to low inventory, not falling demand.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Housing prices continued to go up in Blaine County in 2022 compared to recent years, data released this week by the Sun Valley Board of Realtors indicates.

The median home price in Blaine County increased 10% in 2022 compared to 2021, sales figures show.

However, home prices did not increase throughout the county. Median home prices in Hailey and Bellevue dropped significantly from the third quarter of 2022 to the end of the fourth quarter, the data shows. Meanwhile, median prices in Ketchum and Sun Valley increased over the last three months of the year.

