Housing prices continued to go up in Blaine County in 2022 compared to recent years, data released this week by the Sun Valley Board of Realtors indicates.
The median home price in Blaine County increased 10% in 2022 compared to 2021, sales figures show.
However, home prices did not increase throughout the county. Median home prices in Hailey and Bellevue dropped significantly from the third quarter of 2022 to the end of the fourth quarter, the data shows. Meanwhile, median prices in Ketchum and Sun Valley increased over the last three months of the year.
The Board of Realtors stated that “several more quarters of data will be required to determine whether this indicates that prices in the South Valley have peaked in response to local and national market factors such as low inventory and high interest rates,” or whether the drop was the result of “short-lived supply or demand irregularities.”
Monica Hebert, Board of Realtors president, stated in a news release that the overall number of homes sold was down in 2022 from previous years.
“While the volume of residential transactions in 2022 in Blaine County is significantly less than the record years of 2020 and 2021, with a 36% drop in the number of homes sold in 2022 versus 2021, the fact that the countywide residential median price increased 10% shows the continued strength of the Sun Valley region, especially when compared to urban areas where home values have decreased,” Hebert said. “The quality of place offered by our Blaine County communities is superior in the Mountain West, which quality will always provide a floor under home valuations.”
In the fourth quarter of 2022—from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31—26 sales of residential properties were recorded in Ketchum, with a median price of $1,575,000 and an average of 160 days on the market. In Sun Valley, 19 sales were recorded, with a median price of $1,275,000 and an average of 102 days on the market.
In Hailey, 27 sales were made, with a median price of $650,000. In Bellevue, six sales recorded had a median price of $515,000. The average number of days on the market in Hailey was 83, while it was 121 in Bellevue.
No residential sales were recorded in Carey during the fourth quarter of 2022.
“With the rate of change of median home prices being more rapid in the past quarter than over the last year, it is possible that our market is beginning to respond to the ongoing dual impacts of inflation and increased interest rates,” said Caroline Nutter, Sun Valley Board of Realtors CEO. “We will be monitoring [first quarter] 2023 numbers carefully to inform our market predictions for the rest of 2023.”
The overall Blaine County median price of residential properties increased in 2022 to $880,000, “implying that local demand still exceeds supply, despite sharply reduced transaction volume, which is likely caused by low inventory rather than reduced demand,” the Board of Realtors stated.
“With the possible exception of some near-term price moderation in some locations if [fourth quarter 2022] indications become trends, we expect that Sun Valley-area real estate will continue to appreciate in response to its underlying desirability across all buyer profiles,” the organization stated.
The Sun Valley Board of Realtors is a trade organization for the real estate industry and related fields. It has more than 300 Realtor members, plus some 50 members from related trades. ￼
